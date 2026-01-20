BOOST Announces Strategic Investment from The Brydon Group and Appointment of New CEO

BOOST LLC: Premier Back Office Solutions for GovCons

RESTON, VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOOST LLC, a leading provider of back office and compliance support services to the government contracting (“GovCon”) industry, today announced a strategic growth investment from The Brydon Group that will support the company's next chapter of expanded service offerings and continued client focus.

Since its founding in 2012, BOOST has served nearly 800 government contractors, ranging from small businesses to some of the world’s largest firms. BOOST’s comprehensive back office solutions, operational support, and expert guidance help businesses scale successfully in an evolving compliance environment.

In conjunction with the investment, Danny Clark has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of BOOST. Founder Stephanie Alexander will transition to Executive Chair of the Advisory Board, where she will continue to play a strategic role in the company's growth and vision.

"Danny brings a unique perspective from both his time in industry and as a federal official that will be invaluable as we enter this next phase," said Stephanie Alexander, Founder and Executive Chair of BOOST. "With the support of The Brydon Group, we're positioned to introduce new service capabilities, create even greater opportunities for our team's professional growth, and maintain the exceptional client service that has been our hallmark."

Danny Clark, CEO of BOOST, added, "BOOST has a distinctive track record providing vital compliance services to both established and emerging government contractors. I am excited to build on Stephanie’s legacy and bring BOOST’s services to an ever-changing federal contracting landscape – including delivering compliance solutions tailored for dual-use and defense technology innovators whose mission is more important than ever.”

BOOST's platform supports government contractors across the full lifecycle of growth, from companies entering the federal market to established contractors scaling their operations. The company's services span accounting, finance, HR, recruiting, contracts administration, procurement, pricing and strategic business advisory.

"We're excited to partner with Danny, Stephanie, and the BOOST team," said Steve Ressler, Managing Partner at The Brydon Group. "BOOST has built a trusted platform that addresses critical needs for a growing segment of the federal contracting ecosystem. We look forward to supporting the company as it expands its service offerings and continues delivering exceptional value to current and future clients."

sbLiftOff acted as advisors to BOOST in the transaction.

BOOST will maintain its existing team structure and commitment to client service excellence while leveraging new resources to enhance service capabilities, expand offerings, and strengthen its position as a partner to the government contracting community.

Government contractors seeking comprehensive back office support and compliance expertise are encouraged to visit www.boostllc.net to learn more.

About BOOST

BOOST provides government-compliant back office solutions, operational support, and strategic business guidance to government contractors at all stages of growth. With a team of experienced professionals, the company helps businesses navigate the complexities of federal contracting and scale their operations successfully.

About The Brydon Group

The Brydon Group is a committed-capital, growth-oriented investment firm that partners with experienced executives to acquire and operate industry-leading businesses in software, healthcare, and business-to-business and business-to-government sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

