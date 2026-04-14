BOOST LLC Acquires Rimstorm, Bringing CMMC Compliance Software and Services to Government Contractors

Acquisition adds CMMC cybersecurity certification capabilities to BOOST's back-office and compliance services for government contractors

CMMC has become one of the most urgent requirements for any contractor in the defense industrial base. Acquiring Rimstorm allows BOOST to support our clients' end-to-end compliance needs.” — Danny Clark, Chief Executive Officer

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOOST LLC, a leading provider of back-office and compliance support services to the government contracting community, today announced the acquisition of Rimstorm, a managed security service provider (MSSP) enabling defense industrial base contractors to achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification ("CMMC") Level 2 compliance. BOOST, which is backed by The Brydon Group, will operate Rimstorm as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Since its founding in 2012, BOOST has served nearly 800 government contractors, providing accounting, finance, HR, recruiting, contracts administration, pricing, and strategic advisory services. The addition of Rimstorm extends BOOST's platform into cybersecurity compliance — a capability that has become operationally non-negotiable for defense contractors. With the Department of War’s CMMC Program now actively enforced, defense contractors face a mandate to demonstrate compliance with NIST 800-171 controls and achieve CMMC Level 2 certification to remain eligible for Department of War contracts.

Rimstorm's flagship product, GovCon Enclave™, is the market's first fully managed enclave solution designed for small and medium-sized defense contractors. The platform enables organizations with limited IT resources and in-house cybersecurity expertise to rapidly achieve and maintain CMMC Level 2 certification.

"BOOST clients have long relied on us to help them navigate the most important compliance requirements that come with doing business with the federal government," said Danny Clark, CEO of BOOST and Rimstorm. "CMMC has become one of the most urgent and consequential requirements for any contractor in the defense industrial base. Bringing Rimstorm into the BOOST family means we can now support our defense contractor clients from back-office setup through full cybersecurity certification — with experts they already know and trust. The Rimstorm team has built an exceptional capability, and we are excited to help them reach more of the contractors who need it."

Rimstorm co-founders Ben Gerenstein and Erik Briceño will remain with the business and continue leading its growth as part of the BOOST platform.

"Joining BOOST is a natural next step for Rimstorm," said Ben Gerenstein, Co-Founder of Rimstorm. "We built GovCon Enclave™ to make CMMC achievable for defense contractors without large IT teams or big budgets. That part of our mission isn’t changing. What changes is our reach. BOOST's relationships across the defense contracting community and full suite of services enable us to help far more contractors achieve and maintain compliance. We are proud to be part of a platform that shares our commitment to taking the complexity out of compliance for mission-focused organizations."

Government contractors seeking comprehensive back-office, compliance, and cybersecurity support are encouraged to visit www.boostllc.net and www.rimstorm.com to learn more.

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