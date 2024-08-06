News RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH JULY 2024)

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

August 6, 2024

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

(Through July 2024)

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of July 2024, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: Karin M. Shaw, aka Karin Shaw Ventura (Hawaiʻi)

Case Number: REC 2023-0430-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine

Effective Date: 7-26-24

RICO alleges that Respondent was convicted of the offense of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant on February 27, 2012, and on a December 4, 2012 renewal application Respondent answered “no” to the question “In the past 3 years have you been convicted of a crime which has not been annulled or expunged,” in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(2), 436B-19(5), 436B-19(12), 436B-19(14), 467-14(13), and 467-20. (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/.

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories, and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirm their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

