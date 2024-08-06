CBP Field Ops Intercepts 266 Pounds of Cocaine in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations intercepted 266 pounds of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry, Aug. 1.

An x-ray scan of an outbound tractor trailer and subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers and a K-9 team revealed 100 bricks of suspected narcotics concealed behind a false wall within the trailer. The illicit cargo was confirmed to be cocaine through subsequent testing.

The cocaine was seized, along with the truck and trailer. The driver, a Canadian citizen, will face local prosecution in St. Clair County.

“We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs into our communities,” said Port Director Jeffrey Wilson. “This seizure showcases the effectiveness of our layered approach to border enforcement, which is further enhanced by the assistance of our regional law enforcement partners.”

The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

“This seizure is a testament to the commitment of law enforcement, at every level, to disrupt transnational criminal organizations,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey, Detroit HSI. “Thanks to the vigilance of our CBP partners, these narcotics won’t be reaching their final destination.”

The discovery comes on the heels of one of the largest inbound fentanyl seizures on the northern border within the last five years in Detroit. Learn more about CBP’s drug interdiction efforts.

“Combating transnational crime and protecting our border are among our enduring mission priorities,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “This case exemplifies CBP Field Operations’ ongoing commitment to fulfill our mandate and I’m proud of the work done by those involved.”

