CBP launches innovative International Remote Baggage Screening Initiative to enhance security and streamline travel

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is proud to announce the implementation of a groundbreaking process to enhance the efficiency of international travel. The new International Remote Baggage Screening initiative allows for passengers arriving in the U.S. from foreign airports to continue to their connecting flights without the need to re-check their bags, unless specifically referred by CBP for further inspection. This streamlined process aims to reduce wait times and improve the overall travel experience for passengers.

CBP personnel can now view the same checked baggage x-ray images captured at the foreign international airport and review them remotely before the aircraft lands. This proactive approach enables CBP to assess potential security risks more effectively and expedites the processing of arriving flights. The IRBS initiative does not change the current Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening requirements or process for checked baggage.

CBP is currently testing and working alongside American Airlines for its daily flight from Sydney International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport and expects to be operational beginning April 9, 2025. The initiative will expand to other routes and airlines in the future. This collaboration highlights CBP’s dedication to improving security protocols while facilitating the flow of international travelers through select U.S. Ports of Entry.

“As part of our innovation efforts in air travel, CBP is leveraging technology to enhance baggage inspections to further secure and streamline travel,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Office of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Diane J. Sabatino. “The International Remote Baggage Screening initiative is a significant step forward in modernizing our processes and providing a secure and seamless experience for international travelers.”

Secure and efficient processing of U.S. citizens, trusted travelers, and visitors to the U.S. is critical for economic and national security of the United States which cannot be accomplished exclusively with facility improvements, personnel, or stakeholder improvements. CBP’s Airport Modernization plans on enhancing security and traveler experience through multifaceted technology innovation in the CBP Federal Inspection Station. The IRBS initiative is part of CBP’s Airport Modernization plan.