CBP officers seize over $270K in unreported currency at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Hidalgo International Bridge this weekend seized more than $270,000 in unreported currency hidden within a vehicle during an outbound examination.

“Our officers employed an effective combination of inspections experience and technology, which prevented a significant amount of undeclared currency from leaving the country,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “These types of bulk cash seizures, often proceeds from illegal activity, deny transnational criminal organizations the ability to profit from their illicit enterprises and exemplify CBP’s ongoing commitment to our priority border security mission.”

Stacks containing $270,730 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry

The seizure occurred on Friday, April 5 at the Hidalgo International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2008 Toyota that was headed southbound for Mexico for secondary inspection. A nonintrusive imaging system scan and a physical inspection of the vehicle yielded discovery of nine bundles hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers seized a total of $270,730 in unreported currency.



CBP officers seized the currency and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

