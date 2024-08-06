Man dies after exiting from a moving vehicle in an apparent human smuggling incident

Phoenix, Ariz. – On March 6, 2024, at approximately 5:51 p.m., a U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) remote camera operator responsible for monitoring a USBP remote video surveillance system (RVSS) camera identified a possible human smuggling event occurring at a gas station located in Lukeville, Ariz. The RVSS operator observed a male and female in the vicinity of a gray Nissan Altima that was suspected of transporting undocumented migrants and advised agents of the suspected human smuggling activity.

At approximately 5:58 p.m., a Border Patrol agent in a marked USBP vehicle observed the Nissan Altima traveling northbound on SR 85. The agent followed the vehicle at a speed of approximately 65 mph and did not activate the vehicle’s emergency equipment. The agent requested a law enforcement database check of the vehicle. (For clarity, this agent is referred to as Border Patrol agent 1.”)

During this time, another agent, also in a USBP vehicle began to follow Border Patrol Agent 1 and the Nissan Altima. (For clarity, this agent is referred to as Border Patrol agent 2.”)

At approximately 6 p.m., the Nissan Altima slowed to approximately 45 mph, and a woman and man exited the moving vehicle from the right rear door approximately three miles north of Lukeville, Ariz., near mile marker 77.

Border Patrol Agent 1 activated his emergency equipment and attempted to stop the Nissan Altima; however, the vehicle sped up and did not stop. The agent reported on his service radio that he was continuing to pursue the Nissan Altima. Border Patrol Agent 2 stopped to provide aid to the woman and man who had previously exited the moving vehicle.

At approximately 6:02 p.m., the Nissan Altima stopped near mile marker 75. Two USBP marked units parked behind the Nissan Altima and agents took custody of the two remaining occupants of the vehicle.

Border Patrol Agent 2 exited his vehicle to check on the man and woman, both of whom were later determined to be undocumented non-citizens from Mexico. The woman appeared to have only minor injuries, but the man was bleeding from his face, had labored breathing, and appeared to be unconscious. At approximately 6:03 p.m., the agent used his service radio to request local emergency medical services (EMS) and Border Patrol agent Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT). The agent then placed the man on his side in the recovery position and continued to monitor him. At approximately 6:14 p.m., a Border Patrol agent trained as an EMT arrived and assumed medical care. The man appeared to be semi-conscious, had vomited, and appeared to have broken his right arm. Agents continued to keep him in the recovery position.

At approximately 6:35 p.m., Ajo Ambulance Services arrived and assumed medical care of the injured man. At approximately 7:25 p.m., Ajo Ambulance Services personnel transported him to Ajo Airport for transport by BannerAir helicopter to Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz. The man arrived at the hospital at approximately 8:55 p.m., and a Federal Protective Service officer established hospital watch on behalf of CBP. Medical personnel reported that his condition continued to deteriorate and moved him to the Intensive Care Unit at 11:48 p.m.

On March 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., doctors said that the man had suffered a permanent loss of brain function and pronounced him deceased.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents interviewed the female undocumented migrant who exited the moving vehicle, who said the driver told her to get out of the vehicle. The front passenger opened the rear right door, but she refused to jump out because the vehicle was traveling too fast. Once the driver slowed down, she and the male jumped from the vehicle before it accelerated away.

On March 12, 2024, the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner performed an autopsy. The preliminary cause of death was due to complications caused from blunt force trauma.

HSI and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating this incident, and CBP’s OPR is reviewing. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General was notified.

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.