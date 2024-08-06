North Carolina State Emergency Response Team Prepares for Tropical Storm Debby

Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Monday afternoon in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Debby. Over the next few days, North Carolina is forecast to receive heavy rainfall with some areas receiving 15-25” of rain, gusty winds, and life-threatening inland flooding. The Governor’s order activates the State Emergency Operations Plan and supports life safety, emergency response, and for the Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety to take the appropriate action to ensure the expeditious movement of utility vehicles to quickly restore power to impacted communities.

“It is critical for North Carolinians to take precautions and prepare as this weather system approaches our state,” said Governor Cooper. “Our Emergency Response Team is working closely with local officials and they are ready to respond as we continue to monitor the storm.”

In addition to Monday’s State of Emergency, Governor Cooper has requested a Pre-Landfall Disaster Declaration from FEMA on Tuesday. The Pre-Landfall Disaster Declaration will provide direct federal assistance to North Carolina for emergency protective measures including generators, food, water, shelter supplies, evacuation assistance, non-congregate and congregate sheltering, medical assistance, swift water rescue teams, urban search and rescue (USAR) teams, technical assistance, and other response measures. North Carolina Emergency Management has been in close coordination with FEMA over the past several days to coordinate federal financial and resource support.

The State Emergency Response Team is in the process of pre-positioning key response assets and logistical commodities to expedite support to local jurisdictions. North Carolinians are reminded to have a plan and to ensure that they have a reliable source of receiving weather alerts over the next several days. Travel should be delayed if at all possible as roadways may become impacted from flooding. Visit DriveNC.Gov for up-to-date information on roadways throughout the state.

