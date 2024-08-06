Boil Order for City of Granger

DES MOINES--A boil advisory has been issued for the City of Granger in Polk/Dallas County following a water pressure loss at their water towers. They are in the process of refilling water towers and flushing the system.

Customers are encouraged to boil water that will be consumed or used for food preparation. Water should be boiled for two minutes and allowed to cool before use. Water is safe to use for showering, laundry, general washing and outdoor use without boiling.

Five sets of bacteria samples will be collected for testing. The boil advisory will be lifted once two consecutive sets of bacterial samples test negative for bacteria.

For more information, contact Eric McLaughlin, water operator, City of Granger, at 515-999-2210.