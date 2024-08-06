USNS Burlington Arrives in Cartagena, Colombia for Continuing Promise 2024 Mission Stop

Cartagena is the fourth mission stop for CP24, during which the crew will work hand-in-hand with professionals from the Colombian Navy, government agencies, and non-government organizations (NGOs) to host seminars, trainings and medical care sites. Continuing Promise has visited Colombia on every iteration of the mission since its inception in 2007. Burlington visited Santa Marta and Riohacha during Continuing Promise 2023.

“The relationship between our two nations stretches over two centuries of shared values of democracy, prosperity, freedom, and maritime and regional security,” said Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, Continuing Promise 2024 mission commander. “Continuing Promise is a prime demonstration of the power of example, which in many cases is stronger than an example of power.”

Thirty U.S. Navy medical professionals with a variety of medical specialties, including dental, family and geriatric medicine, optometry, nursing, pharmacy, biomedical repair, laboratory, and radiology, will participate in multiple partner-led medical care events and subject matter expert exchanges across four locations in Cartagena. Additionally, the medical team will work with nine medical professionals from the South Carolina Army National Guard as part of the State Partnership Program, which carries out more than 1,000 events in partner nations every year to increase partner capacity and improve interoperability.

A detachment of four U.S. Army veterinary professionals will also provide working dog subject matter expert exchanges and surgical support to the Colombian Navy and partner-led veterinary events.

Along with medical personnel, the CP24 team also includes a detachment from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band called “Uncharted Waters.” The band will perform and conduct music clinics at seven separate events throughout the visit.

“Continuing Promise is such a wonderful way to connect with our allied partners,” said Musician 2nd Class César Pimentel-Ortiz, a trombone player for the U.S. Fleet Forces band “Uncharted Waters.” “Not only from the musical standpoint, which is the one I represent, but through all the things like medical, veterinary, it’s so much impact that we bring to these communities.”

A team of 10 U.S. Navy engineering professionals will support partner-led small-scale construction projects at Institución Educativa Europa and Centro de Salud La Candelaria.

“Since we have been partnering with these different countries, they have been very respectful,” U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 3rd Class Cyera Garrett from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One. “They have shown us their way of understanding the tasks and, vice versa, we show them our understanding. With the two together, we compromise and find the best way for us to complete projects.”

Multiple NGOs and interagency partners are prepared to support CP24’s mission stop to Colombia through Colombian Navy-led humanitarian assistance and disaster relief classroom and field training exercises. Santa Alianza, Pacific Disaster Center, University of Miami, and Pacific Response Group will represent some of the NGOs supporting these efforts.

U.S. Navy Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) professionals will host two multi-day seminars, a joint sports day, and a military-to-military roundtable discussion on the topic of gender-based violence. WPS is a UN initiative that started with UNSCR 1325 signed in 2000. The UN resolution is a public acknowledgement that women are more adversely impacted by conflict and crisis, and including women in security planning will lead to a more peaceful world.

Following a one-week stay in Colombia, USNS Burlington will sail to Panama for the last mission stop of Continuing Promise 2024.

CP24 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas.

USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet at https://www.fourthfleet.navy.mil, https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT.