$6M Infrastructure Project for the NYS Thruway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a $6 million infrastructure improvement project to resurface a nearly 20-mile segment, or more than 80 total lane miles of the New York State Thruway (I-90) in Seneca and Ontario Counties. The project includes full-depth repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound between milepost 327.5 to milepost 347.1, which is located between exit 42 (Geneva - Lyons - NY Route 14) and exit 44 (Canandaigua - Victor - NY Route 332). Approximately 28,000 motorists use this stretch of I-90 in both directions every day.

“New York is committed to modernizing our transportation system and investing in infrastructure projects to enhance safety,” Governor Hochul said. “The investments made by the Thruway Authority help link communities, boost our economy, and enhance the residents' quality of life.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thruway is one of the safest superhighways in the nation, with some of the lowest toll rates. We reinvest tolls back into the system for important infrastructure projects to modernize the roadway. This is one of several pavement improvement projects scheduled on the Thruway this year to enhance safety, extend the service life of the roadway and improve the riding experience for thousands of motorists.”

The project includes full-depth pavement repairs at various locations throughout the 20-mile-long segment, as well as shoulder reconstruction. Full-depth pavement repairs are when crews remove and replace the most deteriorated portions on the stretch of roadway, down to its subbase. Approximately 80 percent of the Thruway’s concrete subbase is from the 1950s and original to the Thruway system. The repairs will improve the existing roadway’s structural integrity.

Additional safety improvements include new reflective line striping and milled-in audible roadway delineators (MIARD) on the highway shoulders.

Seneca Stone Corporation of Seneca Falls, NY submitted the low contract bid following a competitive bidding process. The project is expected to be complete in Fall 2025.

Motorists may encounter lane closures on the highway along with traffic shifts and stoppages while construction is underway. All work is weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding a work zone.

To further enhance safety for workers in a work zone, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program began in April 2023 and is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to the work zone. Motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined. Violation fines will be issued to the vehicle’s registered owner by mail. More information on the program can be found here.

State Senator Pam Helming said, “This infrastructure investment supports business and commerce and enhances safety for our truck drivers and travelers. I appreciate the hard work of our Thruway and transportation crews and urge motorists to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits to keep these workers safe.”

Assemblymember Jeff Gallahan said, “As a representative for portions of the Finger Lakes and Central New York, I am excited to see the start of this crucial project to improve one of our region’s most vital transportation corridors. Approximately 28,000 motorists use this segment of the New York State Thruway (I-90) in Ontario and Seneca Counties every day. The included road quality improvements and safety upgrades will greatly benefit drivers throughout the region and beyond!”

Seneca Board of Supervisors Chair Michael Enslow said, “This substantial investment in the New York State Thruway represents a pivotal enhancement to our region's infrastructure. By addressing the road conditions and incorporating advanced safety features, this project will greatly benefit the thousands of daily commuters who rely on this critical route. We commend Governor Hochul for prioritizing these vital upgrades and improving the overall driving experience and safety for our community.”

Ontario Board of Supervisors Chair Todd Campbell said, “We are pleased with the Governor’s announcement and the enhancements to safety and travel that the project will bring to our residents and visitors.”

About The Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

The Thruway is considered one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index, and toll rates are among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads. The Thruway’s base passenger vehicle toll rate is less than $0.05 per mile, compared to the Ohio Turnpike ($0.06 per mile), the New Jersey Turnpike ($0.11 and $0.31 per mile) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike ($0.14 per mile).The Authority’s 2024 Budget invests a total of $451 million to support its Capital Program, which is expected to invest $2.4 billion into capital projects over the next five years—a $500 million increase following the recently enacted toll adjustment. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately half of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 lane miles as well as projects on approximately 90 of Thruway’s 817 bridges.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download the mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Travelers can also visit the Thruway Authority's interactive Traveler Map which features live traffic cameras. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails, which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

For more information, follow the Thruway on Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit our website.