FuelRod Launches Free Battery Swaps at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Travelers can now exchange their empty FuelRods for fully charged ones, free of charge, courtesy of AUS

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FuelRod, a leading provider of portable power solutions, today announced an exclusive promotion sponsored by Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). This groundbreaking initiative, which runs through November 30, allows travelers at AUS to swap their depleted FuelRod chargers for fresh ones at no cost. This marks the first promotion of its kind at any airport, highlighting FuelRod’s commitment to ensuring travelers have reliable access to power and a stress-free travel experience.

Travelers passing through AUS can now enjoy the convenience of swapping their depleted FuelRods for fully charged ones up to 10 times per month, free of charge. This hassle-free process can be completed at any of the several FuelRod kiosks throughout the airport by simply selecting the “swap” button, entering a phone number, and exchanging the used rod for a fresh one. Phone numbers are collected to track the 10-use limit. For travelers who prefer not to provide a phone number, the standard swap fee of $1 applies.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is the first airport to offer such a promotion, setting a new standard for passenger comfort and convenience. This collaboration with FuelRod reflects a shared commitment to keeping travelers charged and connected by ensuring a reliable portable power source for their devices. FuelRod aims for this promotion to inspire similar initiatives nationwide, bringing sustainable charging solutions to travelers across the country.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and their support of our vision for easily accessible, eco-friendly charging for travelers on the go,” said Joe Yeagley, FuelRod Co-founder. “AUS, as the first airport to sponsor the FuelRod “Swap” service, exemplifies Texas hospitality and demonstrates their commitment to providing an elevated experience for their passengers.”

About FuelRod

FuelRod is a California-based company specializing in portable power solutions. The developer of the FuelRod kit, the first reusable, portable charging system, FuelRod allows you to charge your mobile device on the go and then recharge or swap it for a fresh one. With a growing network of kiosks nationwide, FuelRod ensures your devices stay powered virtually wherever you go. Learn more at fuel-rod.com.