Governor Ron DeSantis Visits Taylor County to Provide Storm Updates, Survey Hurricane Damage, and Bring Support for Residents Following Hurricane Debby

First Lady Casey DeSantis Joins Governor DeSantis and Visits Hope Bus at Taylor County Disaster Services Center Following Hurricane Debby

PERRY, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference at Roy’s Restaurant in Steinhatchee to deliver updates on Florida’s ongoing response to Hurricane Debby. Governor DeSantis also announced $10 million for the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program and opened the Business Resource Center and a Point of Distribution (POD) for the Big Bend Area.

“The State of Florida leads the nation in storm preparation and disaster response,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We will continue to work around the clock to restore power and provide services and resources to Floridians hit by Hurricane Debby.”

Governor DeSantis then joined First Lady Casey DeSantis and helped open the Business Resource Center at Taylor County Middle School in Perry. The Business Resource Center includes the services of a POD (Point of Distribution) in coordination with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Florida National Guard for supply distribution and is a one-stop-shop for residents and businesses to get the help they need to get back on their feet.

“The Hope Bus is set up at Taylor County Middle School,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “We’ve mobilized Hope Florida to respond in the immediate aftermath of a storm. Residents impacted by Hurricane Debby can visit the Hope Bus to be connected with a Hope Navigator and immediate-need goods.”

“Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the State Emergency Response Team continues our efforts to provide necessary resources to communities that suffered damages due to impacts from Hurricane Debby,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “We have completed over half of the missions received prior to Debby’s landfall, and we will continue providing requested resources and support to help communities until each and every one has recovered.”

“Thanks to the Governor’s leadership, families impacted by Hurricane Debby are receiving critical resources less than 24 hours after the storm made landfall,” said DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris. “The Department has proactively deployed the Hope Florida ‘Hope Bus’ to connect Floridians with additional assistance and is working round-the-clock to provide families and communities impacted by Hurricane Debby with the support they need.”

Governor DeSantis made $10 million available through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program for businesses impacted by Hurricane Debby. Florida small business owners in need of assistance, including sole proprietors, are encouraged to visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply through September 30, 2024, or until all available funds are expended.

The program provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Debby. Eligible small businesses may apply for loans of up to $50,000 through the program. Loans of up to $100,000 are available for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses.

Additionally, the Hope Florida Bus was also deployed to the Business Resource Center to bring help to those who need it and connect those in need with a Hope Navigator.

The Business Resource Center is open until 5 p.m. with Florida Commerce, CareerSource, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, and the Florida Department of Children and Families in attendance ready to assist residents.

###