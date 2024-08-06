Submit Release
AG Platkin, New Jersey Racing Commission Announce Results from Hambletonian Day at the Meadowlands

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin  and the New Jersey Racing Commission today announced results from the 99th Hambletonian Day held August 3, 2024 at the Meadowlands.

The total handle was $7,427,370, with 16,465 visitors in attendance.

The $1 million Hambletonian was won by Karl, and the winning driver was Yannick Gingras. The winning trainer was Nancy Takter.

In the $525,000 Hambletonian Oaks, the winning horse was Warrawee Michelle and the winning driver and trainer was Ake Svanstedt.

Both winners were stabled and trained at New Jersey off-track training facilities.

