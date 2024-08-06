Construction Starts on Affordable Housing in the Bronx

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction has begun on El Hogar Residence, an 83-unit affordable apartment building in the Bronx. The $60 million development includes apartments for low-income and formerly homeless senior households aged 55 and older. In the past five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved nearly 14,000 affordable homes in the Bronx. El Hogar continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will build or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

“We are increasing the housing supply for New Yorkers at all stages of life and El Hogar will provide modern and affordable apartments in the Bronx so that older residents can live safely and securely in the community of their choice,” Governor Hochul said. “This development demonstrates our commitment to invest in housing that strengthens our communities and makes every region of New York a more affordable and healthier place to live.”

All of the affordable apartments in El Hogar will be available to senior households earning up to 40 percent of the Area Median Income. Thirty-two of the apartments will be reserved for seniors aged 62 and older. Fifty of the apartments will be reserved for formerly homeless seniors aged 55 and older who will receive on-site support services provided by Comunilife including case management services, recreational programming and health services. Comunilife is also the residence’s developer.

The development will also include several fully accessible units that will be adapted for seniors with mobility impairment, as well as units that will be equipped for seniors with hearing and/or visual impairments. The building will have a community room with a kitchen, a computer room and greenspace in the backyard and all residents will be provided with free broadband internet.

El Hogar will have sustainable and energy-efficient amenities such as all-electric heating, cooling and hot water. The appliances and lighting will meet or exceed Energy Star and Enterprise Green Communities certification.

El Hogar Residence is supported by New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s nine percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit program which is projected to generate approximately $19.5 million in equity, as well as a $10.4 million loan from its Low-Income Housing Trust Fund and a $1.3 million loan from its Federal Housing Trust Fund program.

The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development will provide $11.5 million from its Senior Affordable Rental Apartments program. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will provide a $5.9 million loan from its Homeless Housing and Assistance Corporation. Operating funding for the 50 supportive units is being provided by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and New York State Homes and Community Renewal will provide 32 units of project-based rental assistance. The project also received a $700,000 discretionary capital grant from Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and New York City Council Member Oswald Feliz.

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the state more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and relief from certain State-imposed restrictions to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on State-owned property, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing developments statewide, and new protections for renters and homeowners. In addition, as part of the FY23 Enacted Budget, the Governor announced a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide. More than 40,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “New Yorkers of all ages deserve a modern, affordable place to live, and this $60 million project will directly benefit 80 senior households.Our continued work in the Bronx is vital to addressing the housing crisis in the borough while also ensuring we are providing vulnerable seniors with on-site social services so they can maintain their independence and live comfortably into the future. We thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to this important work in every region of the state.”

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program’s investment in El Hogar Residence in the Bronx will provide formerly homeless older adults with much-needed stable, affordable housing with easy access to the essential support services they need to live safe and fulfilling lives. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her steadfast commitment to expanding the supply of permanent supportive housing across New York State and for being a relentless advocate for New Yorkers who have experienced homelessness.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “I am thrilled that the El Hogar Residence is being constructed in my district for our elderly neighbors in the lowest income brackets who struggle to find affordable housing. This development will offer services provided by Comunilife to those in need, ensuring their long-term stability, and is a model for sustainable construction as an all-electric building. I congratulate the Hochul Administration, Comunilife, and their partners for investing in deep affordability in the Bronx and for helping some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers thrive.”

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia said, “The construction of El Hogar is an amazing milestone in bringing much-needed affordable senior housing to the Bronx. With a per capita income of just $18,802 and 96 percent of my district’s residents being renters, the need for dignified, affordable housing has never been greater. One of my office’s top concerns is trying to find affordable housing options for our seniors because it is essential that our older adults, who have contributed so much to our economy and community, can retire with dignity. El Hogar not only addresses this urgent need but also ensures that 50 of the 83 units will provide crucial support services for those who need them most. This development is a testament to our commitment to supporting our most vulnerable residents and building a stronger, more inclusive Bronx. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Homes and Community Renewal for their unwavering support and dedication to making this project a reality.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said, “Today, we celebrate a significant milestone for our community. This new 83-unit building for our older adults marks a vital step forward in addressing the housing crisis in our borough. With 50 of these units set aside for those in need of support services, we are not only providing affordable and safe housing but also ensuring that our residents receive the comprehensive care they deserve. I want to thank the NYS Homes and Community Renewal and Comunilife for their partnership in making this project a reality. Together, we are building a brighter future and a more inclusive community for all.”

New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Adolfo Carrion, Jr. said, “HPD is very proud to be part of the strong partnership to build El Hogar Residence. These 83 affordable housing units for older adult New Yorkers in the Bronx will have a lasting positive impact on the surrounding communities. With on-site support services and free broadband for tenants, this project is yet another example of what is possible by repurposing an old parking lot into life changing homes for a community in grave need of affordable housing.”

New York City Councilmember Oswald Feliz said, “I thank all our partners both in both City and State government that came together to make this housing project a reality. Comunilife once again demonstrates its innovative approaches to special needs housing and supportive services, integrated under one roof. This new development will add-up tremendously to Comunilife’s remarkable roster of facilities and programs making a powerful difference in people’s lives.”

Comunilife President and CEO Blanca Ramirez said, “The El Hogar Residences continues Comunilife’s more than three decade history of improving the lives of at-risk New Yorkers by providing housing stability with the on-site social, health, and educational services that will enable seniors to remain active members of their community.”