Governor DeSantis Issues Updates on Debby Response; Announces Activation of Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan to Support Local Impacted Businesses

STEINHATCHEE, Fla.—Today, Governor DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie at Roy’s Restaurant in Steinhatchee to provide updates on Hurricane Debby response and recovery efforts.

Governor DeSantis announced the activation of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, making $10 million available for businesses impacted by Hurricane Debby. Florida small business owners in need of assistance, including sole proprietors, are encouraged to visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. The program provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Debby. Interested applicants can apply now through September 30, 2024, or until all available funds are expended.

As of this morning, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) emergency response personnel have completed preliminary assessments of over 10,000 lane miles of state roads. 181 FDOT crews have performed cut-and-toss operations removing road debris on over 6,596 miles of road. State roadways are now clear except for inaccessible and flooded roadways.

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is operational. Residents needing resources after Hurricane Debby can call 1-800-342-3557. There are English and Spanish speakers available to answer questions.



State Response Efforts

Ongoing efforts with Volunteer Florida Partners: Continued coordination calls with Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Diesters (VOAD) Coordinating and collaborating strategic response footprint Food Bucket/Cleanup Kit delivery and partner distribution beginning today and will continue

Partners: VOAD partner hotlines open: Disaster Legal: Aid: 833-513-2940 assisting disaster survivors with free civil legal services United Methodist: 855-228-3862 assistance with debris removal, tarping and muck & gut Crisis Cleanup: 844-965-1386 survivor registration for assistance with debris. Crisis cleanup is not a direct service organization other VOAD members can claim workorders. Registration does not guarantee services*

Ongoing coordination efforts with Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) Coordination with FDEM to support Volunteer Villages Coordinating with FDEM and VOAD members for access to fuel depots

Supporting FLVOAD members with logistical needs

Key Messaging to Partners: Emphasizing the importance of “Cash, Confirm, Connect” strategy Promoting volunteer opportunities through Volunteer Connect Encouraging documentation of all donated resources and volunteer hours Current rate of volunteer hours in the state of Florida is $31.61



Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations.

has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations. AHCA conducted 17 Post-Onsite Assessment visits on 08/05/2024. Additional visits will be conducted today in hospitals and residential health care facilities that reported no power on generators.

Health care facilities that are currently on generators include: 15 Assisted Living Facilities, and 8 nursing homes.

There are 5 ALFs and 3 nursing homes reporting evacuation.

Since the start of the activation, the Agency has conducted 818 outreach tasks related to this storm, such as email communications and phone calls with health care facilities in the impacted areas.

Since activation, the following organizations have logged into E-PLUS for storm preparation: Charlotte County Health Department Lee County Sheriff’s Office Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (2 users) Department of Health’s Special Needs Shelter Unit Jackson-Gulf-Calhoun County Health Departments Okaloosa County Health Department (3 users) Bay County Health Department (2 users) Levy-Gilchrist-Dixie County Health Departments Osceola Emergency Management (2 users) Department of Health’s Region 1 regional coordinator

Glades-Hendry County Health Departments

E-PLUS team provided account support services for Duval County Health Department and Humana.

16 Special Needs Shelters are contributing data to E-PLUS.

85 individuals were checked into Special Needs Shelters through E-PLUS.

22 Encounter Notification Service Subscribers were notified of patient encounters at the above Special Needs Shelters.

5 patient searches for clinical records and medication fill histories have been conducted.

AHCA has received 3 intake files from the Department of Health containing registration data from Special Needs Shelters.

AHCA is ensuing reimbursement for critical Medicaid services provided in good faith to eligible recipients who reside in the counties impacted by the storm.

The Agency will waive all prior authorization requirements for critical Medicaid services beginning August 4, 2024, until further notice. Early prescription refill edits have been lifted for all maintenance medications (Note: This does not apply to controlled substances).

If a recipient requires critical Medicaid services beyond the limits stated in policy to maintain safety and health, providers can furnish the service.

Preadmission Screening and Resident Review (PASRR) processes are postponed until further notice by the Agency. Retroactively performed screenings or resident reviews must document the reason for delay in the completion of PASRR requirements. The Agency is waiving the PASRR process for recipients who evacuated due to an evacuation order or power outage and are admitted and discharged during the storm.

Transportation vendors should continue providing services to all Medicaid enrollees as long as they are able.

To locate blood donation centers in Florida, visit: Floridadonates.com

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) has shifted to recovery efforts and looking into riverine flooding maps while simultaneously utilizing the Everbridge technology and it’s GIS tracking feature to map and plot APD clients and Group Homes near various flooded rivers and areas.

has shifted to recovery efforts and looking into riverine flooding maps while simultaneously utilizing the Everbridge technology and it’s GIS tracking feature to map and plot APD clients and Group Homes near various flooded rivers and areas. The Agency will begin its post storm calls with clients, providers and partners in affected areas.

APD is working with our Northeast and Northwest regions to support our Medicaid Fraud Control (MFCU) partner in visiting 4 Northeast and 2 Northwest Group Homes.

APD is meeting with partners and developing the reporting framework to support the Access and Functional Needs (AFN) function for Hurricane Debby with the Human Services Branch and partners (Human Services/ESF6).

Identify and schedule APD Hope Florida Navigators and APD volunteers for deployment to affected areas as needed.

The Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office has reopened offices in all circuits except in Circuit 3 and in Sarasota County in Circuit 12.

has reopened offices in all circuits except in Circuit 3 and in Sarasota County in Circuit 12. The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) contacted all our Area Agencies on Aging partners and received the following updates on Hurricane Debby:

contacted all our Area Agencies on Aging partners and received the following updates on Hurricane Debby: Advantage Aging Solutions (PSA 2) All call downs have been completed. There are no unmet needs. The following counties are still without power at this time and are expected to be closed on August 6: Jefferson, Madison, and Taylor. All other counties are reporting no significant damage and will return to normal business operations.

Elder Options (PSA 3) The Elder Options office is open with regular operations resumed. Call downs to clients are ongoing. Suwannee River Economic Council’s administrative offices closed and services are paused due to flooding. There are no unmet needs reported. Columbia County Senior Services’ services are paused, and meal sites closed while the storm passes through. ElderCare of Alachua County will open on August 7. Citrus County Support Services’ office is open on August 7. Marion Senior Services’ services are paused, meal sites closed while the storm passes through. No unmet needs reported at this time. ElderCare of Alachua County reports that Al’z Place, their adult day care, had a water intrusion from heavy rain affected the restrooms. They are working on the issue and may have to close on August 6.

ElderSource (PSA 4) All providers have been contacted. The agency has conducted client call downs. Duval County has 3 shelters open and are expected to close on August 6. Aging True in Duval and Clay counties are expected to reopen on August 6. Baker County Council on Aging plans to reopen on August 6. City of Jacksonville Senior Services anticipate normal operations on August 6. Nassau County Council on Aging’s C1 Meal site in Fernandina Beach and Hilliard and their transportation will not be running on August 6.

Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas, Inc. (PSA 5) The agency is conducting client call downs.

Sandbag locations are open.

Senior Connection Center (PSA 6) Senior Connection Center has resumed normal operations. Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida, Inc. (PSA 8) The agency is following the storm closely in partnership with their local EOC’s. There are currently no unmet needs. There are no closures planned.

Alliance for Aging, Inc. (PSA 11) The agency has begun client call downs. There are no unmet needs.

Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) continues to coordinate closely with state EOC officials and partners.

continues to coordinate closely with state EOC officials and partners. Overall, the State transportation system sustained minimal damage, which includes some isolated areas of wind damage and localized flooding. No major damage reported for traffic signals on state roads.

26 traffic signals are not operational (all in NE FL region)

150 crews completed damage assessments on over 10,000 lane miles.

crews completed damage assessments on 181 crews completed Cut & Toss operations on 6,596 miles. State roadways are now clear except for inaccessible and flooded roadways.

crews completed Cut & Toss operations on miles. State roadways are now clear except for inaccessible and flooded roadways. FDOT will begin debris pick up on state roads in some areas as early as today, 8/6.

FDOT Crews pumped 1,000’s of gallons of water off I-10 in Columbia County in just one hour.

Northbound Howard Frankland Bridge has reopened 2 lanes of traffic.

Sunshine Skyway Bridge has been reopened.

Resources deployed in the field or available as needed: Over 1200 generators Nearly 70 pumps Over 230 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks

FDOT Teams continue to monitor water levels near major river crossings including Aucilla, Suwannee, Santa Fe, Fenholloway, Econfina, Withlacoochee, St Marys, Manatee, Myakka and Alapaha Rivers.

FDOT Drone teams deployed to waterways and a local dam to review water levels and any potential impacts.

69 Bridge Inspectors Teams completed nearly 2,000 inspections.

Bridge Inspectors Teams completed inspections. FDOT waived standard size and weight restrictions for commercial vehicles transporting fuel, emergency equipment, services, supplies, and agriculture commodities and citrus. Commercial vehicles have an increased weight restriction to transport goods.

FDOT has increased the number of Road Rangers deployed to assist motorists along critical roadways.

Multiple ITS trailers are deployed and being used to monitor conditions.

Remember, never drive through flooded areas. The area of the roadway beneath the water may be washed out or may conceal debris or even power lines. Turn Around; Don’t Drown.

FDOT encourages drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com for road/bridge closures and potential detours that may be activated.

Seaports: Port of Port St. Joe is closed waterside. JAXPORT and Port of Fernandina are open with restrictions, no inbound vessels. All other seaports are open. Fuel Terminals: Normal Operations.

Airports: All commercial service airports are open. Some flight cancellations or delays are being reported. Please check with airlines directly on specific flight updates.

Rail: Rail partners are conducting damage assessments, no major issues to report.

Spaceport: Spaceport partners are at normal operations.

Transit: Sarasota Breeze fixed route is suspended. Paratransit is only performing life-sustaining trips Tuesday, 8/6. Breeze OnDemand is suspended in the Downtown Sarasota/Lido Key/Longboat Key Zone. Manatee County is only performing life-sustaining trips Tuesday, 8/6. Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority suspended service to the SunRunner stations along the beach. Suwannee Valley Transit Authority suspended service on Tuesday, August 6.

State-Owned Road Closures (As of 9:00 a.m., 8/6/24)

State road closures listed below. For real-time updates, Check FL511.com.

FDOT assisting city/county partners with localized flooding as requested.

State road closures listed below. For real-time updates, Check FL511.com. FDOT assisting city/county partners with localized flooding as requested. Alachua County

Flooding on SR-26 Both Directions at SR-222. All lanes closed.

Baker County

Flooding on E Macclenny Ave near Road 99.

Columbia County

Flooding on SR-247 Both Directions from W US-90 to SW Bascom Norris Dr. All lanes closed.

Flooding on SR-247 Both Directions at CR-240. All lanes closed.

Dixie County Debris on Roadway on US-19 Southbound at SE 259th St. Right lane closed.

Gilchrist County Debris on Roadway on US-129 Southbound at SW 15th St. Debris on Roadway on SR-26 Northbound at US-98 Northbound Debris on Roadway on US-129 Northbound at NW 47th Pl. Debris on Roadway on US-129 Northbound at NW 110th St.

Hillsborough County Flooding in Hillsborough County on SR 580 East, beyond Dale Mabry Hwy. 2 Right lanes blocked. Flooding in Hillsborough County on SR-580 West, before Dale Mabry Hwy. All Lanes Closed. Flooding on ramp from W Hillsborough Ave to N Dale Mabry Hwy. All lanes closed.

Manatee County Flooding in Manatee County on SR-62 East, beyond US-301. All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-62 West, before US-301. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-62 Eastbound at Spencer Parrish Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-62 Westbound at Corbett John Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-64 Westbound near Rutland Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-64 at CR-675. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-64 Eastbound at White Eagle Blvd. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-64 Westbound at White Eagle Blvd. All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-70 East, before Uihlein Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-70 West, beyond Uihlein Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-70 West, at Betts Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-70 near Mizell Rd. All lanes closed.

Polk County Flooding in Polk County on SR-37 South, at SR-674. All lanes closed. Flooding in Polk County on SR-37 North, at SR-674. All lanes closed.

Sarasota County Flooding in Sarasota County on FRUITVILLE RD East, beyond McIntosh Rd. 2 right lanes blocked.

§ Flooding in Sarasota County on SR-777 / S River RD North, beyond Center Rd. Flooding in Sarasota County on SR-777 / S River RD South, before Center Rd. Flooding in Sarasota County on SR-789 North, at Saint Armands Circle. Left lane blocked.

Suwannee County Flooding on US-129 Both Directions from Duval St NE to Hamilton Ave NW. All lanes closed. Flooding on US-90 Both Directions at US-129. All lanes closed. Flooding on US-90 near Goldkist Blvd SW.

Taylor County Flooding on SR-51 Both Directions at US-19 Northbound. All lanes closed.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) F.L.O.W. (Florida licensing on wheels) is participating in a one-stop business resource event today (8.6.24) along with other state agencies to provide Taylor County residents with support following the storm.

F.L.O.W. (Florida licensing on wheels) is participating in a one-stop business resource event today (8.6.24) along with other state agencies to provide Taylor County residents with support following the storm. FHP is working with FDOT in support of clearing roadways and supporting county sheriffs and local police agencies.

Issued Emergency Order 24-03, which: Waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief. Waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

Two FHP Mobile Kitchens are prepared for deployment if and/or when necessary.

FHP is now staffing the State EOC 24/7 effective this morning at 7:00 a.m. EST

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is working with FDOT in support of clearing roadways and supporting county sheriffs and local police agencies.

Four (4) FHP UAV/drone teams are available to survey impacted areas for damage and are available for search & rescue missions.

FHP Troop H canceled normally scheduled days off in order to provide a full force to assisted affected areas during and following Hurricane Debby.

Two FHP Mobile Kitchens are prepared for deployment if and/or when necessary.

FLHSMV has issued Emergency Order 24-03, which: Waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief; and Waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

FHP remains in close communication with law enforcement and transportation partners and stands ready to assist with impacts across the state.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) Hope Bus will be at Taylor County Middle School, 601 East Lafayette Street, Perry, FL 32347 Tuesday, August 6, from 11 a.m. – 5p.m. Supplies available will include baby items, snacks, water, and nonperishable items. Hope Navigators will also be onsite.

Hope Bus will be at Taylor County Middle School, 601 East Lafayette Street, Perry, FL 32347 Tuesday, August 6, from 11 a.m. – 5p.m. Supplies available will include baby items, snacks, water, and nonperishable items. Hope Navigators will also be onsite. DCF is establishing mass feeding sites in Taylor, Madison, and Sarasota counties.

DCF is accessing impacted areas for additional sites to deploy the Hope Bus in the coming days.

DCF, through its contractors, has contacted foster families and group homes to check for needs after the storm.

DCF has begun contacting all licensed entities, including almost 12,000 child care centers, to assess needs.

The state mental health treatment facilities are fully operational.

DCF has provided necessary staffing for shelters in Columbia, Hamilton, Jefferson, Sarasota, Suwannee, and Wakulla counties.

The Managing Entities stand ready to deploy mental health resources, as needed.

The Florida Department of Education is in contact with all school districts and state colleges and the Department is actively coordinating resources to ensure that campuses are able to reopen as quickly as possible. For the latest information from the Florida Department of Education regarding early learning providers, school districts and colleges reopening, please visit fldoe.org/storminfo.

is in contact with all school districts and state colleges and the Department is actively coordinating resources to ensure that campuses are able to reopen as quickly as possible. For the latest information from the Florida Department of Education regarding early learning providers, school districts and colleges reopening, please visit fldoe.org/storminfo. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is coordinating with agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support.

is coordinating with agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support. To request assistance for your livestock and animals in critical need, please complete this form then send it to DAIOPSAssessment@FDACS.gov, or call 863-993-5460.

Fuel inspectors are responding to impacted areas to ensure retail fuel dispensers are working properly and testing the quality of fuel.

Floridians are encouraged to call 1-800-HELP-FLA to report water-contaminated fuel issues to the department.

to report water-contaminated fuel issues to the department. Food safety inspectors are responding to impacted areas to conduct damage assessments and ensure the safe operation of permitted food establishments.

Commissioner Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency rule to aid the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas to disaster recovery operations in impacted areas.

Commissioner Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency order temporarily suspending the intrastate movement requirements for the transportation of animals. In addition, the following states have waived their interstate import requirements for Florida pets, horses and livestock leaving the state: Alabama, Georgia (does not include livestock), and South Carolina.

The Florida Forest Service has announced State Forest closures. A updated list can be found here.

Commissioner Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency rule authorizing out-of-state licensed security guards to protect people and property in Florida.

The department is coordinating with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available across Florida.

The Florida Forest Service has announced State Forest closures. An updated list can be found here.

The Florida Forest Service has activated an incident management team to support response efforts and is staging equipment, like high-water vehicles, to support recovery operations.

has activated an incident management team to support response efforts and is staging equipment, like high-water vehicles, to support recovery operations. The department is coordinating with agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is actively working to provide any needed assistance to drinking water, wastewater and hazardous waste facilities. Outreach to these facilities to determine operational status is ongoing.

is actively working to provide any needed assistance to drinking water, wastewater and hazardous waste facilities. Outreach to these facilities to determine operational status is ongoing. DEP is working with Florida’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (FlaWARN), the Florida Rural Water Association and other response agencies to dispatch fuel and pump trucks to assist drinking and wastewater facilities.

DEP and response agencies are working 1-on-1 with partially- and non-operational drinking and wastewater facilities to get them back to operational status as quickly as possible to meet the immediate service needs of the communities they serve. Areas under boil water advisories can be found at https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/drinking-water/boil-water-notices/index.html.

DEP is working in conjunction with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard to identify oil spills and hazardous material releases in coastal and inland waterways.

35 Disaster Debris Management Sites have been authorized to operate for Hurricane Debby. These sites are a critical component of expediting clean-up and reducing environmental and public health impacts post-storm and meeting federal reimbursement requirements.

DEP is conducting post-storm beach surveys to determine impacts to shorelines and erosion, as well as beach projects. Engineers completed assessments in Franklin County yesterday, and additional teams are mobilizing in the Big Bend and along the southwest coast today.

Prior to the storm, Florida’s water management districts prepared their river and canal systems to receive excess runoff, and they continue to operate those systems to move flood waters.

Florida’s water management districts are actively engaging local governments and drainage operators throughout the state to support flood control efforts, including deploying temporary pumps to alleviate localized flooding. Today, the South Florida Water Management deployed two temporary pumps to Collier County.

Florida’s water management districts’ webpages include links for real-time tracking of water levels.

13 Florida State Parks strike teams have been assembled to assist with assessment and recovery efforts at impacted parks.

More than 50 state parks have reopened following Hurricane Debby. DEP published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of closures: FloridaStateParks.org/StormUpdates. Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at closed parks have been notified of their reservation status.

Following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, DEP issued an Emergency Final Order allowing for the activation of disaster debris management sites to store and process storm generated solid waste and debris.

DEP’s Emergency Final Order also removes barriers for expediting necessary repair, replacement and restoration of structures, including coastal structures, equipment, surface water management systems, works and other systems that may be damaged by the storm. Resources for Employees, Businesses, and Consumers

The Florida Attorney General’s Office has activated the Florida price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. The hotline number is (866) 966-7226.

has activated the Florida price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. The hotline number is (866) 966-7226. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) has organized Emergency Response Teams across 13 offices statewide, who are ready to deploy once it is safe to complete damage assessments and disaster inspections of licensed establishments.

has organized Emergency Response Teams across 13 offices statewide, who are ready to deploy once it is safe to complete damage assessments and disaster inspections of licensed establishments. DBPR encourages Florida’s licensed contractors who provide post-storm construction-related services to register with its Florida Disaster Contractors Network at DCNOnline.org.

DBPR’s Division of Hotel and Restaurants has proactively communicated with more than 83,000 restaurant and lodging licensees to provide them with flood preparation and post-storm food safety resources.

DBPR has partnered with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association to waive pet policies and fees for evacuees at Florida-licensed lodging establishments.

Through this effort, anti-price gouging information and resources have been provided to more than 49,000 lodging establishments.

FloridaCommerce and the Florida Division of Emergency Management announce a One-Stop Business Resource Center is open today at Taylor County Middle School in Perry (601 E. Lafayette St) beginning at 10:30 am. This One-Stop Business Resource Center is operated by FloridaCommerce in partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, CareerSource Florida, the Florida Small Business Development Center Network, Office of Insurance Regulation, Citizens Insurance and other state agencies and private sector partners. On site is: FloridaCommerce Division of Emergency Management Department of Business and Professional Regulation Department of Children and Families Hope Florida Bus CareerSource Florida Office of Insurance Regulation Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles – FLOW mobile Small Business Development Center Bus Citizens Insurance Walmart Publix AT&T Verizon T-Mobile Comcast

and the Florida Division of Emergency Management announce a One-Stop Business Resource Center is open today at Taylor County Middle School in Perry (601 E. Lafayette St) beginning at 10:30 am. Florida small business owners in need of assistance, including sole proprietors, are encouraged to visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

FloridaCommerce is working with Publix, Walmart, CVS Health, Visit Florida, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, the Florida Retail Federation and other private sector partners to consistently update business open/close status on FloridaDisaster.biz/CurrentDisasterUpdates and FloridaCommerce staff are making direct outreach to businesses in rural communities to help with this effort.

FloridaCommerce and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to Hurricane Debby. Business owners can self-report physical and economic damage caused by Hurricane Debby. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite Hurricane Debby recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of impacted businesses. Businesses can complete the survey online by visiting www.FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “Hurricane Debby” from the dropdown menu.

FloridaCommerce is hosting daily private sector coordination calls beginning Monday, August 5, 2024. Briefings will be provided by SERT meteorology, transportation, and energy, as well as private sector partners such as the Florida Retail Federation, Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, and VISIT FLORIDA. For call information email esf18@em.myflorida.com.

FloridaCommerce is working with private sector partners CVS Health and Walmart to establish staging areas for ambulance strike teams in impacted areas.

VISIT FLORIDA has activated Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia and Priceline to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors.

has activated Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia and Priceline to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors. CareerSource Florida hosted a call with Local Workforce Development Boards across the state to coordinate resources and prepare teams to assist local employees and employers after the weather event. To find your local career center, visit Find Your Local Team or Career Center Directory.

FloridaCommerce has activated the private sector hotline at 850-815-4925, open daily 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Inquiries may also be emailed to ESF18@em.myflorida.com.

Updates on business closures and business resources are consistently being updated at FloridaDisaster.biz/CurrentDisasterUpdates.

The Florida SBDC Network is hosting regular coordination calls with regional leadership to ready resources and staff. Mobile Assistance Center units are also readying to deploy to assist business owners in impacted areas.

FloridaCommerce is working with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, ESF 6 Mass Care and private sector partners Walmart and Publix to coordinate emergency food supplies for special needs shelters in Suwannee and Taylor Counties.

The Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) issued an amended proclamation to financial institutions and securities professionals.

The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) Insurance Commissioner Yaworsky called property and casualty insurance companies with consumers in the projected path of Hurricane Debby and directed insurers to be prepared to implement their disaster claims-handling procedures and be able to provide prompt and efficient claims-handling service to impacted policyholders.

