Celebrate Constitution Day on September 17, 2024

Join us in celebrating Constitution Day on September 17, the anniversary of the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution. On September 17, 1787, 39 delegates signed the U.S. Constitution and the American system of government was formed. Today, the North Carolina Judicial Branch is engaged in civic education to ensure that North Carolinians understand the principles enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, the role of the Judicial Branch, and the function of the North Carolina court system.

Over the next few weeks, the Speakers Bureau is offering to provide a guest speaker for school groups, civic clubs, and faith-based organizations in honor of Constitution Day. These speakers include justices, judges, clerks of court, attorneys, and other members of the statewide judicial community. The Judicial Branch Speakers Bureau is a free public service and is available to speak to your class or organization.

View the Constitution Day video featuring Chief Justice Paul Newby that we would like to share with you and the public. You can keep up with all Judicial Branch activities, including Constitution Day, by following us and sharing on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

See the Constitution Day resources to help celebrate in your area, including speaker material, lesson plans, and more.

Visit the Judicial Branch Speakers Bureau to learn more and how to book a speaker for your event.