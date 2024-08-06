State Cost-Share Will Fund Water Quality Practices Around Nine Public Lakes

Proven water quality practices will help protect public lakes for the enjoyment of Iowans



DES MOINES, Iowa (August 6, 2024) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced today that eight Iowa Soil and Water Conservation Districts will receive $273,489.81 in water quality cost-share funding from the Publicly Owned Lakes program to help protect and enhance nine public lakes in Iowa.

Jointly administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Publicly Owned Lakes program provides cost-share funding to landowners for conservation practices on private land within watersheds above public lakes and reservoirs. Eligible practices include soil conservation and water quality practices that reduce nutrient loss and sediment delivery to Iowa’s public lakes. These resources complement additional efforts by the state and other public and private partners to enhance and protect water quality in Iowa lakes and other surface water.

“Iowa’s public lakes are invaluable assets to our state, and we want Iowans to continue to enjoy and recreate on these beautiful attractions for generations to come,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “By establishing partnerships with public and private partners as well as farmers and landowners, we can effectively accelerate the adoption of proven conservation and water quality practices to help enhance our public lakes.”

“Iowans value water quality and desire safe, healthy lakes for outdoor recreation,” said Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon. “Establishing partnerships to implement conservation practices on land draining into our public lakes is crucial for enhancing and protecting water quality for future generations.”

Each year, a percentage of funding the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship receives for soil conservation cost-share goes toward protecting the water quality of publicly owned lakes in Iowa. Local Soil and Water Conservation Districts submit applications, which the Iowa Department of Natural Resources uses to establish a priority list of watersheds above significant public lakes. Private landowners are then eligible to receive additional cost-share for practices that improve water quality.

The funding will allow for targeted conservation practices, including cover crops, water and sediment control basins, terraces, grade stabilization structures, and other proven practices. The adoption of these practices, implemented through landowner cost-share and state investment, will help protect these lakes for the enjoyment of all Iowans and those who visit our state.

The following lakes were selected for cost-share funding this year:

Clarke County Reservoir

Clarke County Soil and Water Conservation District

$36,762.00

Lake Geode

Des Moines County Soil and Water Conservation District

Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District

$19,162.50

Lake Icaria

Adams County Soil and Water Conservation District

$111,000.00

Lake Miami

Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District

$4,979.81

Three Mile Lake

Union County Soil and Water Conservation District

Adair County Soil and Water Conservation District

$46,863.75

Twelve Mile Lake

Union County Soil and Water Conservation District

Adair County Soil and Water Conservation District

$6,640.65

West Lake

Clarke County Soil and Water Conservation District

$20,025.00

Big Hollow Lake

Des Moines County Soil and Water Conservation District

$7,469.10

White Oak Conservation Area Lake

Mahaska County Soil and Water Conservation District

$20,587.00