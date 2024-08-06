Leading Cactus-Based Beverage Innovator, Caliwater, Launches Newest Flavor Nationwide Exclusively With GNC

Caliwater, A Leader In Plant-Based Hydration Beverages Founded By Vanessa Hudgens, Officially Launched Peach Mango Flavor Profile With GNC Stores July 2024

We are excited to bring Caliwater's delicious Peach Mango flavor to our customers nationwide, providing them with a nutritious hydration option.” — Michael Costello, CEO of GNC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading plant-based hydration beverage innovator Caliwater launches its newest and fifth flavor, Peach Mango, exclusively in partnership with GNC stores nationwide. Joining the flavor offerings of Prickly Pear, Ginger & Lime, Watermelon and Pineapple, GNC officially debuted Peach Mango along with Pineapple and Wild Prickly Pear on shelves across the United States as of July 10th. Caliwater is an all-natural functional cactus water with half the sugar and calories compared to coconut water, it not only tastes better but supports hydration, immunity, digestion, and skin health.

Caliwater has grown tremendously since coming to market in January, 2022. Caliwater is the ultimate hydration solution. Derived from the desert superfruit, Prickly-pear, it boasts abundant antioxidants and 5 naturally occurring electrolytes, with superior taste and is a sustainable beverage.

"We are thrilled to launch nationwide in GNC, a brand that stands for wellness, which is the essence of Caliwater! Peach Mango is absolutely delicious, and we are excited for the GNC consumer to now experience the benefits of cactus water." - Oliver Trevena and Vanessa Hudgens, Co-Founders, Caliwater

Caliwater is defined by a drive to create innovative, functional, plant-based hydration beverages that bring us closer to the planet and each other. Inspired by the lush and varied landscapes of California, Founders Oliver Trevena and Vanessa Hudgens looked to their own desert regions in the Sonoran Desert of Mexico to source prickly pear cactus fruit, known for its rare and potent healthful properties. Their vision - to sip on Cali in a can. Prickly Pear Cactus Fruit, known for its rare and potent healthful properties, is brought to life in their first, brand new, canned beverage product, which is not only delicious, but super hydrating, refreshing, and filled with antioxidants and digestion benefits.

Other investors behind Caliwater that join Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena include actors Gerard Butler, Glen Powell, Ross Butler, Gregg Sulkin, fitness personality Brooke Burke, UFC champion Claudia Gadelha, actress Nikki Reed, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, DJ Ruckus, and MLB player, Cody Bellinger.

The benefits of Prickly Pear fruit are endless. It is one of the few natural products in the world that can boast excellence in nutrition, taste, color, and health benefits due to its rare combinations of phytonutrients. It is superior to other super-fruits, having been shown to benefit cardiovascular health by maintaining healthy blood sugar levels and promoting cell growth.

Prickly Pear contains five naturally occurring electrolytes, including potassium, magnesium, and sodium, aiding in rapid hydration, muscle control, and recovery. It also has high levels of antioxidants, broadly classified into four types: flavonoids, betalains, phenols, and vitamins C and E, which help quench free radicals in the body, reduce oxidative stress, support skin health, and provide other anti-aging benefits. Additionally, Prickly Pear is an excellent source of dietary fiber, known to aid digestion and possess anti-inflammatory properties. It is one of the few non-animal sources of taurine, a key element for vegetarians and vegans, known to help regulate blood pressure.

“We wanted to build something that would be a positive influence in people’s lives and offer innovation, but also reflect a characteristic of fun and excitement, hence the fresh, clean and bright branding elements, as a big part of both of our lifestyles is finding that balance. The passion and the amount of love that has gone into Caliwater comes from the purest parts of our hearts.” - Co-Founders, Oliver Trevena and Vanessa Hudgens



“Partnering with Caliwater aligns perfectly with GNC's commitment to offering innovative and high-quality wellness products. We are excited to bring Caliwater's delicious Peach Mango flavor to our customers nationwide, providing them with a nutritious hydration option,” said Michael Costello, CEO of GNC.



Caliwater is available in over 10,000 locations nationwide, and online on Amazon, Walmart Marketplace and Thrive Market. Find Caliwater at: Wegmans, HEB, Ralphs, Pavilions, Fresh Thyme, Gelsons, Bristol Farms, Pete's Market and more, plus their kids line, now available on Amazon and Walmart Marketplace!

About GNC: GNC stores are focused on a wide range of products geared toward weight loss, bodybuilding, nutritional supplements, vitamins, natural remedies, and health and beauty products, in both its owned brands as well as third-party brands. Its products are also sold on GNC.com and on GNC's Amazon Marketplace.

The company offers consumer products and services via retail locations, franchises, online, digital commerce and wholesales and retail partnerships. Featuring over 325 brands, GNC offers an endless supply of health and wellness products.

Follow @Caliwater on instagram and visit them online at www.drinkcaliwater.com.