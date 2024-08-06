BCYF Fun Fests Visit Clougherty Pool/Doherty Park This Thursday

Mark your calendar and bring your friends and family to a fun and free Neighborhood Fun Fest Party!

Mark your calendar and bring your friends and family to a fun and free Neighborhood Fun Fest Party and learn more about your neighborhood community center! The Fun Fest will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 from 5-7 p.m. at BCYF Clougherty Pool and Doherty Park on Bunker Hill Street in Charlestown.

The BCYF Fun Fest will offer a variety of free activities including music, a cookout, DJ and dance party, ice cream, children’s activities, giveaways, information about the host center’s programming and activities and more.

In the case of rain or other weather issues, please check BCYF’s social media pages, @BCYFCenters, for updates, but we are planning on hosting this event rain or shine. One more Fun Fests will be held this summer on Thursday, August 22 at BCYF Marshall Community Center in Dorchester.