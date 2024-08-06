(Subscription required) A California Supreme Court ethics committee said in a draft opinion that judges under political attack may want to seek the help of law school faculty or lawyer groups instead of speaking out themselves.
You just read:
Ethics Committee Urges Restraint in Judicial Responses to Election Attacks
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.