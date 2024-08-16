New Book by Pinkfix Productions Titled Divorce Decoded
Whether you chose divorce or it is thrusted upon you, learn how to find the strength to persevere through it at every turn.
Divorce Decoded: More than just a compilation of stories; it’s a beacon of hope and a roadmap for women embarking on the transformative journey of divorce”CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce Decoded is the newest anthology book to Pinkfix Productions, Jessica Weaver’s multi-media company. The book is more than just a compilation of stories; it is a beacon of hope and a roadmap for women embarking on this transformative chapter of their lives. By featuring professionals from various divorce support roles, the reader will receive a comprehensive and holistic approach to navigating the complexities of divorce. The mission beyond the book is not to overwhelm with information, yet to provide practical insights, heartfelt advice, and empowering narratives that resonate on a personal level.
Through Divorce Decoded, the authors aspire to create a supportive community where women can find solace, strength, and inspiration as they navigate the challenges of divorce. It's not just an encyclopedia of facts and figures; it's a manual for healing, growth, and reclaiming one's life with courage and resilience.
“Whether you chose divorce, or it was chosen for you, you have the strength to navigate this journey. Through this, you will grow, learn, and emerge as a stronger, more fulfilled woman, ready to live a life of meaning and purpose.” Donna S Cates
The rate of divorce in the United States has been hovering around 40%, according to Forbes Advisor, majority of them being initiated by women due to unmet needs and infidelity. However, the “grey divorce” for people in their 50s and beyond has been on a steady rise. Women are most impacted by these divorces as they experience a reduction in their quality of living by almost half. This means they have half of the income previously to pay their bills, less time in the workforce to make up the difference, if any time at all as they approach retirement. Long term care is a huge concern for these ladies, who will be there to take care of them and how will they pay for their medical expenses. Most of these women will be managing their finances for the first time in their life, a daunting new skill to learn in an ever evolving world full of new technologies, financial fraud and scammers, and volatile markets.
For these reasons Jessica Weaver collaborated with the Divorce Source at the Wealth Boutique Donna Cates on the project. With lead author, Donna Cates to focus on the financial impacts of divorce for women, they built an empowering team of female professionals to co-author Divorce Decoded. Their mission was to cover the journey of the divorce process from start to finish and lead the women into their new lives post divorce.
The co-authors include an incredible line up of experienced divorce ladies including the following:
Donna Cates, Ann Edens, Sarah Elia, Cary Jacobson, Katie Kabel, Camille Ledda, Lisa Lisser, Jennifer Perri, Karyn Porter, Darlene Shaffer, Maryanne Teng Hogarth, Dr. Deborah Wilder, and Dru Wimmershoff
Book Cover designed by Pinkfix Productions Creative Director Ilissa Goman.
Book editing crafted by Hilary Jastram.
