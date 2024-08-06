Significant Progress Building New Manufacturing Facility

Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer today announced significant progress towards the construction of the first phase of the $319 million Edwards Vacuum dry pump manufacturing facility, located in the Genesee County town of Alabama. Edwards Vacuum, part of the Atlas Copco Group, is a global leader in vacuum and abatement equipment for the semiconductor industry, and a major supplier to semiconductor manufacturers. Today, Majority Leader Schumer and Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight toured the site, located at the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park accompanied by Edwards Vacuum executives. Edwards Vacuum's decision to invest in New York State followed passage of New York’s Green CHIPS legislation and the federal CHIPS and Science Act, which together spurred Micron's unprecedented $100 billion commitment to Central New York which is expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs as well as GlobalFoundries $11.6 billion expansion in the Capital Region which will create more than 1,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs.

“Edwards Vacuum’s commitment to Upstate New York will create 600 good-paying jobs and attract additional investment in both Western New York and the Finger Lakes regions,” Governor Hochul said. “Between New York’s Green CHIPS Program and the federal CHIPS and Science Act, we’re empowering a manufacturing resurgence in our state, ensuring we're positioned as a global hub for innovation and the epicenter of semiconductor manufacturing nationwide.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “This milestone marks major progress toward the opening of Edwards Vacuum’s new dry pump manufacturing facility in Genesee County as a key addition to making Upstate NY a global center for the semiconductor industry. A vast amount of the world’s computer chips are made using Edwards Vacuum equipment, and today Genesee County becomes the beating heart of those efforts for America. From Micron to GlobalFoundries, all the major semiconductor companies in New York and across America need the vacuum technology like Edwards makes for their chip fabs. I urged Edwards Vacuum to expand in Western NY because I knew that it would be a win for Edwards Vacuum, a win for Western NY’s economy, and a win for America’s semiconductor supply chain, and today that is becoming a reality. Thanks to my CHIPS & Science Law, which continues to deliver investment after investment for Upstate NY, we are adding another stop to our semiconductor superhighway along the booming I-90 corridor Tech Hub with Edwards Vacuum’s groundbreaking milestone celebration today. Edwards Vacuum is a major player in the semiconductor supply chain, and it’s about to power Genesee County with a $319 million facility and 600 new good paying jobs. I am continuing to push for landing the federal incentives from my CHIPS & Science Law to make this project a reality, boosting Genesee County’s economy and positioning Western NY as a hub for Upstate NY and the nation’s semiconductor industry.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Edwards Vacuum continues to make tremendous progress on its new state-of-the-art facility that will create hundreds of good-paying jobs and generate millions of dollars in investments. The future of domestic semiconductor manufacturing runs through New York State, which continues to grow as a global hub for advanced manufacturing, research and development.”

The technology produced at Edwards Vacuum’s newest facility is a vital component to controlling the highly sensitive environment of semiconductor manufacturing processes. Construction on the $127 million first phase of Edwards 240,000 square-foot campus will include manufacturing, warehouse, and administration facilities, with a capacity to produce 10,000 dry pumps per year. The all-electric facility will strive for LEED certification, with a majority of the power generated via hydroelectricity.

Edwards’ commitment to build in the U.S. comes after significant investments by the Biden-Harris Administration to increase domestic chip manufacturing, and the passage of the federal CHIPS and Science Act and New York’s Green CHIPS legislation, as well as a growing need to support its customers in North America. Edwards dry pumps are currently manufactured in Asia. By bringing manufacturing to New York, Edwards customers will experience shorter wait times, improved responsiveness and reduced CO2 emissions from an American-made product. Edwards estimates that when phase one is operational, it will reduce CO2 emissions by 13,000 tons per year.

Empire State Development has awarded Edwards Vacuum up to $21 million through a combination of performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits and Investment Tax Credits in exchange for creating 600 jobs, and an additional $1 million to support workforce development efforts and the training of a diverse and inclusive workforce. Additionally, the New York Power Authority is supporting the project through a 4.9-megawatt (MW) low-cost Niagara hydropower allocation and a 2.1 MW of High Load Factor power allocation that NYPA will procure for Edwards on the energy market. Low-cost Niagara hydropower is available for companies within a 30-mile radius of the Power Authority's Niagara Power Project or businesses in Chautauqua County.

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “As New York’s status as a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing continues to grow, so too does the need for reliable supply chain partners. NYPA is leveraging its low-cost Niagara hydropower to attract manufacturers of cutting-edge technologies to Western New York, stimulating private investment and strengthening the local economy. Edwards Vacuum’s project at STAMP is moving forward to the great benefit of the Western New York economy and NYPA is proud to support the project.”

Governor Hochul’s Commitment to Growing New York’s Semiconductor Industry

Governor Hochul has maintained a strong commitment to building a modern economy in New York State through growing a dynamic and innovative semiconductor industry. In 2022, the Governor signed New York’s historic Green CHIPS legislation to make New York a hub for semiconductor manufacturing, creating 21st century jobs and kick-starting economic growth while maintaining important environmental protections. As part of the FY 2024 Budget, Governor Hochul secured a $45 million investment to create the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration (GO-SEMI), which leads statewide efforts to develop the chipmaking sector. In December 2023, Governor Hochul announced a $10 billion public-private partnership – including $9 billion in private investment from IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and other semiconductor leaders – to bring the future of advanced semiconductor research to New York’s Capital region by creating the nation’s first and only publicly owned High NA EUV Lithography Center at the Albany Nanotech Complex.

New York is home to a robust semiconductor industry which is currently home to more than 150 semiconductor and supply chain companies that employ over 34,000 New Yorkers. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s efforts, the industry is continuing to expand with major investments from semiconductor businesses and supply chain companies like Micron, GlobalFoundries, AMD, Edwards Vacuum, MenloMicro and TTM Technologies to expand their presence in New York. In fact, in the last two years chip companies have announced over $112 billion in planned capital investments in New York – more than any other state – and one in four U.S. made chips will be produced within 350 miles of upstate New York – no other region in the country will account for a greater share of domestic production.

Semiconductors are vital to the nation's economic strength, serving as the brains of modern electronics, and enabling technologies critical to U.S. economic growth, national security, and global competitiveness. The industry directly employs over 300,000 people in the U.S. and supports more than 1.8 million additional domestic jobs. Semiconductors are a top five U.S. export, and the industry is the number one contributor to labor productivity, supporting improvements to the effectiveness and efficiency of virtually every economic sector — from farming to manufacturing.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “I am thrilled to see progress toward construction of the Edwards Vacuum facility in Genesee County, which will create hundreds of good jobs and grow the economies of both Western New York and the Finger Lakes. The Edwards Vacuum facility will produce technology that is vital to ensure that New York continues to grow as a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing. I’m proud to have fought to pass the CHIPS and Science Act that helped encourage companies like Edwards Vacuum to expand manufacturing in New York, and I look forward to seeing the growth this facility brings to the region for generations to come.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Investing in regional advanced manufacturing and innovation is absolutely critical to unlocking the full potential of our region and ensuring our leadership on the national and global stages. Building on the Regional Technology Hub designation I helped secure in Washington, the continued success of Edwards Vacuum and the entire Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) facility will help propel our region’s semiconductor leadership to new heights. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, and all my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their support of these important projects, and I look forward to our continued work together.”

State Senator George M. Borrello said, “Edwards Vacuum’s major investment in Genesee County will be a game changer for the area and a new chapter in the proud manufacturing legacy of Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region. We have the skilled workforce, infrastructure and public-private partnerships that will drive the success of the company's new STAMP site facility, allowing it to thrive and positively impact the local economy. My thanks go out to Senator Schumer, Governor Hochul, the Genesee County Legislature and IDA who all played a role in bringing this transformative project to the community. Great things are on the horizon.”

Assemblymember Steven Hawley said, “New York is at the center of the growing semiconductor industry and Edwards Vacuum’s Choice is leading the charge. The company’s progress made through STAMP has bolstered the GLOW region’s economy and made them a vital part of the community as they continue creating jobs and supporting other businesses across the state. I look forward to seeing the impact these investments have on our state as we increase our global standing as a leader in the semiconductor industry.”

Genesee County Legislature Chair Rochelle Stein said, “Genesee County commends Edwards Vacuum for the progress they have made at STAMP to realize the growth of critical supply chain manufacturing for our growing semiconductor industry. So many people are working so hard to realize the vision we all have for STAMP, and today’s event is proof that staying the course and being steadfast brings us another step closer to that vision.”

Town of Alabama Supervisor Rob Crossen said, “On behalf of the town of Alabama and my fellow board members, congratulations to Edwards Vacuum on the progress of their construction at the STAMP mega-site. This is the latest milestone to occur at STAMP and it continues the realization of our shared vision for investments that improve the economy, attract good paying jobs, and make our community a better place to work and live.”

Mark Masse, President & CEO of the Genesee County Economic Development Center said, “We congratulate Edwards Vacuum for today's milestone and celebrate the investment they are making at STAMP to grow Genesee County's economy and strengthens New York's position as an emerging leader in the semiconductor and semiconductor supply chain industries. We look forward to continuing to work with Edwards Vacuum as the company builds here and just as important recruit the talent they are seeking to make this facility a leader in the semiconductor supply chain industry.”

Greater Rochester Enterprise President & CEO Matt Hurlbutt said, “Edwards Vacuum has made significant progress toward the construction of its dry pump manufacturing facility at the STAMP mega site in Genesee County. This progress marks an important milestone in solidifying Edwards' ties to the Greater Rochester, NY region's robust advanced manufacturing and semiconductor sectors. Greater Rochester Enterprise remains committed to supporting Edwards' success by fostering strong relationships between the company's leadership and key stakeholders in business, academia, and the community. Combine this exceptional connectivity with top-tier talent, access to low-cost hydropower, and world-class R&D resources, and it's no wonder Edwards chose to expand in the Greater Rochester, NY, region.”

Accelerating Finger Lakes Forward

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production, and advanced manufacturing. More information is available here.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.