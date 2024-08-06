North Carolina Mining Commission to meet on August 13

The North Carolina Mining Commission will meet at 1 p.m. on August 13, 2024, in Raleigh. The public is invited to attend in person or online.

An agenda and supporting documents for the meeting will be posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting.

N.C. Mining Commission

When: 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 26704 or join online

Webex Meeting

Meeting ID: 2420 335 5505 Passcode: NCmining082024

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Access code: 2420 335 5505 Passcode: 72646465



Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.