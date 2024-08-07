Vero Beach Plastic Surgeon Discusses When to Remove Breast Implants

Plastic surgeon John M. Sarbak, MD examines when patients should consider getting their breast implants removed, as well as potential reasons for the procedure.

VERO BEACH, FL, USA, August 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast augmentation with implants is a popular procedure designed to provide patients with an enhanced bust and more voluminous breasts. While breast implants can help many patients achieve their desired appearance and typically offer long-lasting results, implants may occasionally need to be removed. Vero Beach board-certified plastic surgeon John M. Sarbak, MD notes there are a variety of individualized reasons why breast implant removal may be desired or necessary, including:• Patient no longer wants breast implants• Patient wants to exchange implants for a different type, size, or shape• Complications have arisen, such as capsular contracture or a rupture• Patient is suffering from Breast Implant Illness (BII)• Patient was diagnosed with breast cancer and is preparing for the impending treatment processDr. Sarbak explains that the timing of breast implant removal will be determined based on the reason for the procedure, as well as the patient’s personal needs and goals. He recognizes that medical issues or complications are common situations when removal is a necessity. For instance, he says patients who have developed breast cancer sometimes need to have their breast implants removed before undergoing treatment. Radiation can affect the shape of the implants and potentially cause infection. In addition, Dr. Sarbak says implants should be removed when a patient has concerns of capsular contracture, a rupture, or BII, a condition where the body has an inflammatory response to breast implants that can result in a myriad of symptoms. He advises that these complications would require implants to be removed once discovered to maintain the patient’s health, comfort, and overall well-being.For those who have shown no sign of complications and have simply reached a point in their life where they would like the implants removed, Dr. Sarbak notes there is more flexibility, as patients can choose to undergo the procedure according to their personal preferences. Some patients are unhappy with their current breast implants and want to replace them with a different type, size, or shape. Once they decide on their new implants, Dr. Sarbak says their existing breast implants can be removed and replaced.About John M. Sarbak, MDDr. John M. Sarbak graduated from the University of Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He completed a surgical residency at the University of South Florida Department of Surgery and a plastic surgery residency at both University of South Florida Division of Plastic Surgery and University of Pittsburgh Division of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Sarbak is now one of Florida’s leading board-certified plastic surgeons, having developed a procedure for a scarless breast lift utilizing a specialized technique called transumbilical breast augmentation (TUBA). He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons, and Florida Medical Association. He is available for interviews upon request.To learn more, please visit premierplasticsurgeryfl.com/ or facebook.com/premierplasticsurgeryandspa/.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.premierplasticsurgeryfl.com/practice-news/vero-beach-plastic-surgeon-discusses-when-to-remove-breast-implants/ ###Premier Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics3735 11th Cir.Suite 203Vero Beach, FL 32960(772) 563-0930Rosemont Media