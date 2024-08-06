Job Opening: Software Developer 2

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $60 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.

Job Description

This position will provide software development services to all Office of the State Auditor (OSA) divisions and its clients. Software development services include development and support of applications, databases, reports, and websites. This position may serve as a primary or backup role in supporting all OSA systems. This position is expected to work more independently as an incumbent learns more about technologies used by the OSA.

Department : Operations Management

: Operations Management Job ID : 79134

: 79134 Number of Positions Available : 1

: 1 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Closing Date : 8/26/2024

: 8/26/2024 Salary Range: $27.76 - $45.14/hourly; $57,962- $90,201/annually



Minimum Qualifications

Two (2) years of experience developing C# and ASP.NET applications.

Two (2) years of Web design experience using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Bootstrap.

Two (2) years of experience creating tables, views, stored procedures, and queries using Microsoft SQL Server.

Two (2) years of experience designing and developing reports using SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and Power BI.

Two (2) years of experience developing solutions with Microsoft Power Platform and SharePoint.

Excellent troubleshooting, debugging, and problem-solving skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Preferred Requirements

Three (3)+ years of experience designing and developing software applications using C# and ASP.NET Core.

Two (2) + years of experience with SQL Server database design, development, and administration.

Experience with DevOps tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions, or Jenkins).

Experience with Version Control Systems (Subversion, Git).

Experience with Azure cloud-based software development and deployment.

Demonstrated ability in additional computer languages.

Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Excellent teamwork and collaboration skills.

Physical Requirements

Must be able to list and carry or move up to 15 pounds

Additional Requirements

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, a criminal background check and driver's history check prior to appointment.

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.