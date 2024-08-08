Christopher A. Pumill, MD, FACC Named "Up & Coming" NJ Top Doctor

Dr. Christopher A. Pumill

Dr. Christopher A. Pumill

NJ Top Docs has named Dr. Christopher A. Pumill of Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai an "Up & Coming" NJ Top Doctor.

HOBOKEN, NJ, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs is proud to announce Dr. Christopher A. Pumill of Cross County Cardiology – Mt. Sinai as an "Up & Coming" NJ Top Doctor. Dr. Pumill is a highly qualified cardiologist with a focus on non-invasive cardiology, including echocardiography, cardiac CT, and vascular cardiology. He was born and raised in Bergen County, NJ and graduated Magna Cum Laude from The College of New Jersey with a BS in Biology. He then went on to complete his medical education at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick, NJ, followed by his internal medicine residency at Duke University Medical Center and cardiology fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital.

With 6 board certifications, including the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Pumill is a member of numerous professional societies, including the American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, Society of Hospital Medicine, and the American College of Cardiology.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Pumill is also a respected researcher and author. He has authored and co-authored numerous peer-reviewed publications in prestigious journals, including the American Heart Journal, Circulation, and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

With a special interest in pregnancy and preventative cardiology, Dr. Pumill is dedicated to providing the highest quality care to his patients. He was awarded a Faculty Resident Research Grant in 2018 and continues to be at the forefront of his field.

In addition to being an “Up & Coming” NJ Top Doc, Dr. Christopher A. Pumill has also been recognized by NY Top Docs as an “Up & Coming” NY Top Doctor.

To learn more about Dr. Christopher A. Pumill, please visit https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drchristopherpumill

To learn more about Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai, please visit www.crosscountycardiology.com.

---

About Us

NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com.

Marissa Pane
NJ Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Christopher A. Pumill, MD, FACC Named "Up & Coming" NJ Top Doctor

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marissa Pane
NJ Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
Company/Organization
USA Top Docs
460 Park Ave., Second Floor
Scotch Plains, New Jersey, 07076
United States
+1 908-288-7240
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Christopher A. Pumill, MD, FACC Named "Up & Coming" NJ Top Doctor
Dr. Yaron Bareket of Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai Approved As 2024 NJ Top Doc
PRISM Vision Group Ophthalmologists Approved by NJ Top Docs for 2024
View All Stories From This Author