Minister Dean Macpherson visits Umgeni-Uthukela Water’s Lower Umkhomazi Bulk Water Supply Scheme

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, during an oversight visit to Umgeni-Uthukela Water’s Lower uMkhomazi Bulk Water Supply Scheme on Tuesday morning, welcomed the work completed by Infrastructure South Africa to unblock the bureaucracy and red tape associated with the project to ensure that construction continues and is completed on time. The project is set to provide water to approximately 50,000 households in the South Coast within the eThekwini and Ugu District Municipalities.

During an oversight visit to the project on Tuesday morning, Minister Macpherson said Infrastructure South Africa’s involvement in the project highlights the importance of being involved in infrastructure projects moving forward to realise President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dream to turn the country into a construction site. “Infrastructure South Africa has been instrumental in the Lower uMkhomazi Bulk Water Supply Scheme to unblock any bureaucratic blockages, in some cases shortening the time for approvals in half. Importantly, their assistance and support have ensured that the project remains on time and within budget. The work of Infrastructure South Africa should therefore be replicated countrywide to unleash a wave of infrastructure investment which will help grow our economy and create jobs.”

Minister Macpherson said that during the oversight visit, further areas were identified where Infrastructure South Africa could play an important role, including electricity provision to the construction site as well as ensuring that future phases of the project proceed without delay to ensure speedy water provision to the region. However, Minister Macpherson again heard of problems related to criminal elements around public infrastructure sites, which have in this instance resulted in the death of three people already. “This is unacceptable and should be condemned in the strongest terms.”

The Minister said the Lower uMkhomazi Bulk Water Supply Scheme is a prime example of how through collaborative efforts, infrastructure investment can be unlocked which directly leads to improved living conditions for thousands of people. “Going forward, we have to work together closely - including with the private sector - to unlock further construction projects which will ignite economic growth and create jobs. Let us build South Africa.”

