North West Legislature on rising cases of stock theft

The North West Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management led by Hon Freddy Sonakile noted with concern the rise in cases of stock theft in the North West, which resulted in a death of one person allegedly killed by the mob justice within the community of Siberia village in Mahikeng.

The committee wishes to sternly urge community members not to take the law into their hands and believe the police must intensify the fight against this crime.

“The cases of stock theft are on a rise in Mahikeng and Ratlou local municipality areas and the police seem not to be winning this battle,” said Hon Sonakile. The committee will be writing to the North West Police Commissioner, Leiutenant General Sello Kwena, requesting his urgent intervention into the matter.

The committee will further engage the MEC of Community Safety, Wessels Morweng, to also device means to fight this problem. “We reiterate our call that it is time to invest in technological means to fight this crime. This includes investing in drones, CCTV cameras and building partnerships with private farmers in the fight against this growing crime,” said Hon Sonakile.

The committee will request the department to conduct a Provincial Stock Theft Summit in the province and invite all relevant stakeholders in one room in trying to come up with solutions to deal with this ongoing challenge.

For more information or to arrange interviews with the Chairperson contact:

Namhla Luhabe

Cell: 079 527 0628