Maryland Farmers Market Week Kicks off in Olney

August 6, 2024

Chefs compete for ‘Golden Ticket’

OLNEY, MD (August 6, 2024) – It’s peak season for fresh, local produce in Maryland and a perfect time to celebrate National Farmers Market Week! To kick off the celebration, Maryland Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Steve Connelly visited the Olney Farmers’ Market on Sunday, August 4 to present market organizers with a Proclamation from Governor Wes Moore declaring August 4 through 10 as Maryland Farmers Market Week!

“The Department is pleased to celebrate farmers across the State while highlighting the importance of attending and purchasing from farmers markets,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The Olney Farmers’ Market is an important driver of the community, giving residents of Montgomery County – and beyond – direct access to fresh Maryland produce, meat and locally made goods.”

In addition to dozens of booths showcasing locally grown food and locally crafted wares, this year’s kick-off also included a chef throwdown. Competing chefs were asked to exclusively use Maryland products in a dish of their choosing. Deputy Secretary Connelly, popular Chesapeake food enthusiast, chef John Shields, and Olney Farmers’ Market Manager Janet Terry judged the creations, with the winning Chef guaranteed a Chef’s Choice Golden Ticket to the World Food Championships taking place in Indianapolis later this year. The competition was sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Maryland and the department’s Maryland’s Best program.

The Olney Farmers Market has seven farmers who participate in the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP). FMNP is a USDA funded nutrition grant program administered by the Maryland Department of Agriculture. The Program provides an annual benefit to participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and low-resource older adults to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, cut herbs, and honey (for seniors only) directly from farmers at Maryland farmers markets. More than 200 farmers participate in the program and 115 farmers markets in the state feature at least one participating farmer. In 2023, $667,225 was spent directly with farmers at farmers markets and farm stands across the two programs.

“It is important that all Marylanders have access to farmers markets, especially underserved and aging populations,” said Secretary Atticks.

Along with FMNP, the Maryland Market Money (MMM) program offers a dollar-for-dollar match for purchases made using federal nutrition benefits at participating Maryland farmers markets, farm stands, and farms that offer community supported agriculture (CSAs). Administered by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) with support from the department, MMM removes economic barriers for Marylanders experiencing food insecurity through its matching program. Shoppers using federal nutrition benefits can double their benefits dollars at participating farmers markets across the State.

“We have seen and heard a lot of positive feedback from the community about this program,” said FMNP Coordinator Sara Servin. “We are continuously working to improve communication across more communities to utilize these benefits as it impacts not just residents, but also our farmers.”

The Olney Farmers’ Market is produced and managed by The Friends of the Olney Farmers Market, a 501(c)(3) organization and is operational year-round every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For a full list of Farmers Markets throughout the State please visit the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s website at mda.maryland.gov.

