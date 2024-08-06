Author David Martorano Discusses the Perils of AI and his Novel “Immortality”

Tragically, we are all going to line up next month to buy an iPhone 16 and program it to do more things for us, as we unlearn centuries of survival skills.

Recently, David Martorano, author of the novel "Immortality: Epocalypse" participated in a radio interview to promote his book. During the interview, Martorano and host Kathryn delved into the perils of AI technologies like ChatGPT and Apple Intelligence.Kathryn mentioned her regular use of ChatGPT, noting that she "always proofreads it." Martorano responded, "for now," drawing an analogy to a great secretary or assistant. He explained that initially, he always checks the work of those who assist him, but over time, as mistakes become rare, he lets his guard down. This behavior, he noted, mirrors our increasing reliance on computers.Martorano shared his experiences with GPS technology, recounting how he used to double-check maps during long drives in the 1990s. He highlighted how this reliance on technology has grown, to the point where he now navigates thousands of miles by boat using only electronic systems, without ever opening a paper chart.Martorano warned of the hidden dangers of AI, emphasizing the concept of federation, where data and logins are shared because of trust in encryption and security protocols. Despite frequent data breaches, people continue to rely on these technologies. He pointed out that most people do not understand how two-factor authentication works, illustrating the broader issue of our accelerating reliance on AI.Martorano revealed that he introduced ChatGPT to his workplace to produce routine documents, initially proofreading everything. Now, his assistants use ChatGPT to create documents in seconds, a task that used to take minutes. This efficiency has led to a reduced need for assistants, and those processing the documents are also adopting AI. Martorano expressed concern about the data being created and mined by AI, which is constantly learning and staying ahead of us.Before writing his piece, Martorano asked ChatGPT two questions to contrast the advantages of Apple Intelligence with the perils of AI as presented in his novel “Immortality.” He also sought ChatGPT’s perspective on the challenges Apple Intelligence may pose to society, which has become enamored with the ease of adopting AI.In the novel “Immortality,” the contrast between the advantages of Apple Intelligence and the perils of AI can be seen through the narrative and the underlying themes of technological progress versus ethical dilemmas.Advantages of Apple Intelligence:1.) Enhanced Problem-Solving Capabilities:* Efficiency and Precision: Apple Intelligence, embodied by MARTIN, the supercomputer, demonstrates the ability to solve complex problems with incredible speed and accuracy, surpassing human limitations.Innovation and Progress: The super AI brings about technological advancements that push humanity towards new frontiers, promising a future where many of the world’s issues could potentially be eradicated.* Martorano noted the surprising accuracy of ChatGPT in merging Apple Intelligence with MARTIN, an AI character from his novel, despite never mentioning MARTIN in his input.Martorano’s second question to ChatGPT asked for his own perspective on AI, resulting in extensive responses that reflected his thoughts on the matter.Futurist David Martorano’s Perspective on AI:1.) Balance Between Convenience and Vigilance:* Ease of Adoption: Martorano acknowledges the allure of AI’s convenience, noting how it seamlessly integrates into daily life, simplifying tasks, enhancing efficiency, and providing personalized experiences. However, he cautions against becoming overly reliant on these systems without understanding their implications.* Need for Vigilance: He stresses the importance of maintaining vigilance and critical thinking, urging society to remain aware of the potential risks and ethical considerations. While AI offers immense benefits, it is crucial to stay informed and actively engage in discussions about its impact.2.) Ethical and Moral Considerations:* Responsible Development: Martorano advocates for the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies. He emphasizes the necessity of embedding ethical guidelines and moral frameworks into AI systems to ensure they align with human values and prioritize the welfare of society.* Informed Decision-Making: He calls for greater transparency and accountability in AI development, urging developers and policymakers to involve diverse perspectives and ensure that the technology serves the broader good rather than narrow interests.3.) Human Agency and Autonomy:* Preserving Human Agency: Martorano highlights the importance of preserving human agency in the age of AI. While AI can augment human capabilities, it should not replace critical decision-making processes. Maintaining a balance where humans remain at the center of decision-making is vital to preserving autonomy and ensuring that AI serves as a tool rather than a master.* Empowerment Through Education: He advocates for widespread education on AI, enabling individuals to understand the technology, its potential, and its limitations. Empowering people with knowledge ensures that they can make informed choices and actively participate in shaping the future of AI integration.4.) Potential for Societal Division:* Addressing Inequality: Martorano points out the risk of AI exacerbating societal inequalities. He emphasizes the need for inclusive policies that ensure equitable access to AI’s benefits and prevent the technology from widening the gap between different social groups.* Fostering Unity and Collaboration: He calls for fostering a culture of unity and collaboration, encouraging dialogue between technologists, ethicists, policymakers, and the public. By working together, society can navigate the complexities of AI adoption and mitigate potential conflicts arising from differing viewpoints.Conclusion:In conclusion, while Apple Intelligence and similar AIs offer transformative potential, they come with significant challenges. A thoughtful approach prioritizing ethical considerations, human autonomy, and informed engagement is essential. This balanced perspective can guide society through the exciting yet perilous journey of AI integration.“Sadly, I couldn’t have said any of this better myself. Tragically, we are all going to line up next month to buy an iPhone 16 and program it to do more things for us, as we unlearn centuries of survival skills,” Martorano remarked.As a futurist, Martorano hopes to provide a balanced view, acknowledging the transformative potential of Apple Intelligence while highlighting the critical challenges that come with its adoption. He advocates for a thoughtful approach that prioritizes ethical considerations, preserves human autonomy, and promotes inclusive and informed engagement with AI technologies. This perspective can serve as a guiding light for society, helping navigate the exciting yet perilous path of AI integration.IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse, Available on Amazon in kindle, paperback and hardcover. WYNot Publishing. Published July 20, 2024. Visit the author’s website: https://immortalitythenovel.com/ About David M. MartoranoDavid M. Martorano, M.D., is a futurist, inventor, psychiatrist, professor, and artist who divides his time between his home in Wyoming and sailing the Caribbean with his friends and family. Dr. Martorano is a board certified informatician and psychiatrist with extensive experience in management and clinical care. He completed his medical training at Columbia University and his residency in psychiatry at UCLA’s Neuropsychiatric Institute. Over the last decade, his focus has been clinical services and medical leadership and he is recognized for his compassionate approach and innovative treatment.An experienced entertainer and lecturer, Dr. Martorano has hosted syndicated radio shows, made numerous television appearances, speaking engagements, interviews and given over three-hundred musical performances on three continents. His diverse experiences and profound curiosity about the human condition enrich his unique storytelling, making IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse a must-read.