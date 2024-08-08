We Train Kids to Be Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games and Welcome The World www.WeTrainAmbassadors.com We Train Kids to Be Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games and Welcome The World www.AmazingAmbassadors.com Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; find talented professionals and help generate proceeds to fund Leadership Training and Development Program for Kids www.WeTrainAmbassadors.com To Welcome The World! Have a daughter who is a student athlete, or loves to volunteer for The 2028 Games? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn funding for elite camps or land a spot on leadership development program www.2028LAGames.com Have a daughter who loves to volunteer for The 2028 Games? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn funding to land a spot on leadership development program www.WeTrainAmbassadors.com To Welcome The World!

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest and most rewarding leadership training and development program for exceptionally talented kids in LA.

How to Party for GOOD? Recruiting for Good is teaching kids to lead, serve the community, and use their talent for Good!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good The Sweetest Gigs

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest leadership development program for kids who love be Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games Recruiting for Good will fund foreign language education; and kids who land a spot on mentoring program will work on The Sweetest Gigs.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "For the last four years, I have been leading and mentoring exceptionally talented kids thru Girls Design Tomorrow and The Sweetest Gigs; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!"Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; can choose which student to sponsor for the elite leadership development program (' We Train Ambassadors ').Carlos Cymerman adds, " Want to Party for Good ? Teach kids to lead, appreciate themselves, serve the community, give them purpose; support their passionate pursuits....and everyone can play a bigger game too!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Party for Good? Teach kids to lead! Recruiting for Good is launching The Sweetest and Most Rewarding Leadership Development Program; We Train Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World. This immersive training program includes; learning a foreign language (become multi-lingual), teaching kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids will learn to appreciate themselves, learn to serve the community, have fulfilling experiences, grow from within, learn positive values, and success habits too! The meaningful experiences...will propel them to a life of fun fulfillment, and Party for Good Too! www.WeTrainAmbassadors.com to Welcome The World!Let's prepare Girls for 2028 LA Games; Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds by delivering staffing services to companies. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good, can choose which athlete to sponsor and support (Recruiting for Good will reward 10% of our placement fees to support girl sports). Recruiting for Good is currently focusing on three sports to fund/support Beach Volleyball, Soccer, and Tennis. www.SponsorTeamUSA.com for 2028 LA Games.Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The World Awaits Your Arrival!When The World Stopped in March 2020, Recruiting for Good launched The Sweetest Gigs teaching kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Our first gig was called 'Kids Get Paid to Eat;' Recruiting for Good hired 15 kids to taste The Top 100 Dishes in LA and write reviews. Carlos, The Founder of Recruiting for Good, personally picked up food from restaurants and home delivered the tastiest dishes to hungry talented kids ( www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com ). Since then, Recruiting for Good has created hundreds of gigs for exceptionally talented kids in Austin, LA, and NJ/NY. www.TheSweetestGigs.com For Exceptionally Talented Kids!

Exceptionally Talented NinjaRedPanda is an 8 year old boy who works on The Sweetest Gigs; does foodie reviews in English, French & Spanish LeDonut FrenchReview!