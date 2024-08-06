Students from “Music Camp” integrated in the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival to perform with Joshua Bell and Academy of St Martin in the Fields in Achievement Concert

Submit Release
MACAU, August 6 - The Achievements Concert of the “Music Camp”, integrated in the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, will be held on 21 August (Wednesday), at 7:45pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Small Auditorium. Students from the “Music Camp” will perform with Joshua Bell, one of the instructors of the Music Camp and an internationally renowned violinist, as well as string musicians from the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, to showcase their achievements in the concert. Tickets are on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network from 10am on 7 August.

In the Achievement Concert of the “Music Camp”, integrated in the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, distinguished instructor of the “Music Camp” and the Grammy award-winning international violinist, Joshua Bell, various musicians from the Academy of St Martin in the Fields and participants of the “Music Camp” will form a string orchestra to perform Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings in C major, Op. 48. Furthermore, outstanding violin students will perform the solo parts of Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins in D minor with Joshua Bell. In addition, Joshua Bell will perform a brilliant solo from Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, allowing the audience to appreciate his virtuosity.

The concert is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A., and produced by Macao Orchestra Company, Limited. Tickets are on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network from 10am on 7 August, priced at MOP400 and MOP300, with various discounts available. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com. For more information about the programme, please visit the website of the1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival: www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.

