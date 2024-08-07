AOJ Language School launches a referral program, rewarding both referrers and referees with private lesson tickets

The "Friends and Family Referral Program" will provide both referrers and referees with a private Japanese lesson ticket (worth 4,000 yen) upon meeting certain conditions. The program runs until September 30th. Private Japanese LessonA private Japanese lesson is a service that allows students to take one-on-one lesson with a Japanese language instructor. AOJ Language School is also offering a special Fall semester enrollment promotion

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attain Online Japanese Language School Launches "Friends and Family Referral Program", Offering Reward Private Lesson Tickets for Both Referrers and Referees!

The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has announced a special promotion for current students and alumni. The "Friends and Family Referral Program" will provide both referrers and referees with a private Japanese lesson ticket (worth 4,000 yen) upon meeting certain conditions. The program runs until September 30th. This program is ideal not only for those interested in learning Japanese but also for those planning a trip to Japan and wishing to study a bit beforehand or for professionals who want to prepare for conversations with Japanese colleagues. Moreover, this program can be applied with other enrollment promotion too. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to try it out! For more details, please visit: https://aoj-ls.jp/lp/2408_refer_friend_program/index-en.html

Attain Online Japanese Language School is an online Japanese school offering group lessons twice a week as well as private Japanese tutoring sessions. The flexibility to choose a learning environment that suits individual goals and circumstances is a key attraction of studying Japanese at AOJ Language School, enabling continuous learning and steady achievement of objectives.

The "Private Japanese Lessons" given as part of this promotion are conducted by specialized Japanese language teachers and provide 45 minutes of one-on-one instruction per ticket. The schedule can be adjusted freely, accommodating all levels and needs from beginners to advanced learners, allowing even busy individuals to learn specific content as they wish.

With the current trend of a weaker yen making Japan an increasingly popular travel destination, there is a growing demand for casual Japanese language learning. Additionally, having a Japanese learner nearby often sparks interest in others to start learning as well. To convey the appeal of Japanese language learning easily, we are launching the "Friend and Family Referral Program".

Referrers must be current students who are enrolled in our group or private lessons, or alumni who have previously attended AOJ Language School. When applying, it is necessary to provide the referrer's student ID number and name.

Please feel free to contact them and take advantage of this opportunity to start learning Japanese affordably.

What is a Private Japanese Lesson?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F8ESRbJpzM

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/private-lesson.html

About Attain Online Japanese Language School:

https://youtu.be/hMrFovrjnVY

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

■Details of the Friend and Family Referral Program

Content:

By September 30, 2024, if you sign up for a group lesson or private Japanese lesson at AOJ Language School through a referral from a current student or alumnus, both the referrer and the new student will receive one private Japanese lesson ticket (worth 4,000 yen) each.

https://aoj-ls.jp/lp/2408_refer_friend_program/index-en.html

Application Method:

To apply for the referral program, the referred person should contact the school via the inquiry page or by emailing info@aoj-ls.jp.

Inquiry page: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/contact.html

When applying, please include the following information:

1. Mention that you are applying through the referral campaign.

2. Provide the full name and student ID number of the referrer.

A school staff from AOJ Language School will contact you within three days.

Application Deadline: September 30, 2024 Japan Time

<Fall Semester 2024 Enrollment Promotion>

The school is running a special offer of up to 2 months free tuition for those who apply for admission by the application deadline. Friends and Family Referral Program can be applied with this promotion.

・No enrollment fee.

・Free first month for all students

・Another month of tuition will be cashed back to you if you study to the end of the semester.

・Full JLPT N2 passing support for all students.

<Application>

Where to Apply: https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Application deadline: September 18, 2024, Japan time

Enrollment date: October 6, 2024 - Japan Time

For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<About AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school>

Website URL: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

(Website available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese)

Tuition Fee: ¥15,000 per month (around 92 USD)

Payment Methods:

1.PayPal: Monthly payments

2.Bank Transfer: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

3.Credit Card: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

Included in the above fees: Live class attendance fee, video class attendance fee, System usage fee

Live Class Schedule: (Japan Time)

Every Wednesday and Saturday

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

(Note: Depending on the number of applicants, there may be additional classes on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.)

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan

