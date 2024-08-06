Governor DeSantis Issues Updates on State Response as Tropical Storm Debby Moves Out of North Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor DeSantis provided updates on Hurricane Debby in his fourth press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie as Hurricane Debby moved out of the state.

Hurricane Debby made landfall at 7 am EDT near Steinhatchee, Florida. In anticipation of this, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-157 on August 2, amending EO 24-156, and declaring a state of emergency for a total of 61 counties.s.

As of 8 PM EDT, Tropical Storm Debby is located about 50 miles east of Valdosta, Georgia. Debby is expected to move slowly across northern Florida, with the center of the storm movingacross southeast Georgia tonight and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

As of this morning, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) emergency response personnel have completed preliminary assessments of over 8,000 lane miles of state roads. 125 FDOT crews have performed cut-and-toss operations removing road debris on over 4,000 miles of road.

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is operational. Residents needing resources before and after Hurricane Debby can call 1-800-342-3557. There are English and Spanish speakers available to answer questions.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee and Union counties.

FDEM is hosting daily calls with all 67 counties to identify needs and to ensure the state is prepared to respond quickly and efficiently. Additionally, FDEM is coordinating with state agencies, non-governmental organizations, and private sector partners for resource requests.



State Preparedness Efforts

FDEM has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 1 and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team.

has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 1 and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team. FDEM Over 1.5 million bottles of water Over 800,000 shelf-stable meals Over 17,000 tarps 156,000 sandbags 120 cots Staff to support county shelter operations.

FDEM has mobilized four logistical staging areas in multiple regions of the state to ensure food, water, tarps, shower trailers, pumps, flood protection devices and staff can quickly deploy as requested.

More than 9,400 feet of flood protection devices are being deployed to critical infrastructure sites to protect against flooding, including schools, health care facilities, public works, lift stations and roads and bridges. For the first time, the state of Florida and its partners are also deploying flood control barriers around utility substations as a new best practice to ensure power is maintained throughout the storm for as many Floridians as possible.

Approximately 17,000 linemen have been mobilized to assist with power restoration efforts as needed.

Following Governor DeSantis’ authorization, the Florida National Guard (FLNG) is prepared to support the state’s response operations to Hurricane Debby. The Florida National Guard is mobilizing up to 3,500 Guardsmen.

is prepared to support the state’s response operations to Hurricane Debby. The Florida National Guard is mobilizing up to 3,500 Guardsmen. The FLNG Joint Operations Center is operating in St Augustine, FL.

The FLNG continues activating and mustering Guardsmen at their local armories, staffing the State Logistics Response Center (SLRC), and assisting Counties across the Big Bend area with LNOs. The FLNG is supporting 27 Counties with LNOs.

Mobilized units are postured to support humanitarian assistance and security missions throughout the area of operations.

The Florida National Guard is well-equipped, with assets including high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats, generators and more. We currently have 14 rotary aircraft and over 450 tactical vehicles staged to support relief operations.

We appreciate the support of neighboring states, especially South Carolina and Kentucky, which are providing a truck company and rotary aircraft respectively, to support the FLNG’s response operations.

The Florida State Guard (FSG) has activated the following: Over 100 FSG members to support response and recovery operations. Nine shallow water vessels staged for deployment. 10 UTVs are staged for deployment. Two amphibious rescue vehicles staged for deployment. Seven search and rescue crews prepared to be deployed from Camp Blanding.

has activated the following: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) deployed high-water vehicles and storm response resources to assist Floridians in need in the event of damage or flooding.

deployed high-water vehicles and storm response resources to assist Floridians in need in the event of damage or flooding. The FWC is fully integrated into the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and local FWC law enforcement representatives are coordinating closely with county and city emergency operations centers.

FWC officers are responding with a variety of specialized equipment as necessary, such as: Airboats Shallow draft boats ATVs/Side by Sides Larger platform vessels Four-wheel vehicles Aerial surveillance drones

These officers and assets are in addition to local FWC officers already assigned to any affected areas. FWC officers have the training, capacity, equipment, and experience to be particularly effective following extreme weather events.

FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams are serving as fast response teams and reconnaissance units for the State EOC and report back on damage after the storm has made landfall.

FWC Aviation Section has readied all appropriate aircraft for deployment for EOC aerial assistance, reconnaissance and post-storm damage assessments.

These teams, comprised of a total of 33 officers and one mechanic, staged Sunday at a centralized point, and have linked up with the Florida State Guard and a Department of Financial Services (DFS) Cut Crew to deploy to impacted areas as soon as possible.

Teams mobilized post-landfall with the Florida State Guard to coastal areas to assist residents in the direct path of the storm. Officers have reported widespread power outages, moderate flooding and damage due to wind and rain.

Teams linked up with DFS Urban Search and Rescue Teams to conduct search and rescues and wellness checks.

Teams will also address anticipated flood conditions inland once it is safe to do so.

These teams have an extensive loadout of high-water and self-sustainment equipment to facilitate operations in case of reduced infrastructure in the impacted areas 50 high-water capable four-wheel drive patrol trucks 9 airboats 12 shallow draft vessels 10 high-water capable swamp buggies/Fat Truck/UTVs 4 drone teams Mobile command unit BERG self-sustainment container units Fuel trailer Generators Hygiene trailers

In Manatee County, 12 local FWC officers are assisting residents with high-water evacuations along the Manatee River.

A team of 8 additional officers from Collier County is deploying with shallow draft vessels and a swamp buggy to assist Manatee County officers to address additional needs due to rising rivers in the area.

Two SOG teams, each comprised of 8 officers, from the Florida Panhandle have mobilized to serve as a force multiplier for deployed personnel and to respond to mission requests from county EOCs in the westernmost portion of the impacted area.

Officers assigned to the North Central portion of the state are currently coordinating with county EOCs and responding to missions as necessary.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) FDLE’s Emergency Preparedness Unit is activated and deployed to the State Emergency Operations Center.

FDLE’s Emergency Preparedness Unit is activated and deployed to the State Emergency Operations Center. FDLE’s Regional Law Enforcement Coordination Teams are monitoring and are in contact with their local partners.

FDLE has prepared two mobile command buses and three sleeper trailers, ready for use in impacted areas if necessary.

FDLE has law enforcement support strike teams ready to deploy into impacted areas.

FDLE aviation assets are ready for deployment following the storm.

FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse and Florida’s Fusion Center have moved operations to ensure consistency during and after the storm.

FDLE’s mutual aid team is coordinating anticipated response of approximately 395 officers from nine agencies.

FDLE mutual aid teams are supporting 13 hurricane response missions.

The Department of Corrections (FDC) Institutions: Multiple facilities in the impacted areas have faced minor structural damage with no compromise to safety, security, or wellbeing of staff and inmates.

Institutions: Community Corrections: Community Corrections officers across the state have ensured the ongoing supervision of offenders in the community while prioritizing the safety of its staff.

Updates to closures, evacuations, and visitation suspensions will continually be posted at https://www.fdc.myflorida.com/weather-updates

The Department of Management Services (DMS) wireless partners have assets pre-staged for post-landfall assistance.

wireless partners have assets pre-staged for post-landfall assistance. Starlink units are pre-staged for immediate deployment should needs arise. DMS has activated an additional 40 Starlink bringing total to 93 so far.

ATT FirstNet Colt en route to Dixie County per Public Safety request.

Volunteer Resources

Disaster Legal Aid 833-513-2940 Disaster survivors anywhere in the state may call to apply for free civil legal services.

United Methodist 855-228-3862 Disaster survivors in the state may call to register for disaster assistance such as debris removal, tarping, muck and gut.



Crisis Clean Up 844-965-1386 Disaster survivors in the state may call to register for assistance with debris.

Local Relief is a tech-driven social media mobile app that bridges the communication gap between communities and vital resources during times of disaster. Download the app here.

is a tech-driven social media mobile app that bridges the communication gap between communities and vital resources during times of disaster. Download the app here. Volunteer organizations such as Midwest Foodbank, Feeding Florida, Farm Share, and Meet the Need have begun coordination of resources and readying their inventory to meet potential feeding needs.

The American Red Cross has begun mobilizing their Tallahassee and Jacksonville teams and contacted committed counties for plans on sheltering.

The Florida Disaster Volunteer Leave Act allows salaried state employees to request administrative leave to volunteer after a disaster. Salaried state employees may request up to 120 hours of administrative leave to volunteer with a 501(c )(3) or a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that is providing nonpaid services for disaster response and recovery to a declared disaster area covered under a state of emergency.

The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA) U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Perry will be closed Tuesday, August 6. VA Clinics in Lecanto and Brooksville will be open Tuesday.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Perry will be closed Tuesday, August 6. VA Clinics in Lecanto and Brooksville will be open Tuesday. The VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7 for virtual urgent care at 1-877-741-3400. Health and Human Services

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) County health offices in Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, and Suwannee counties will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

County health offices in Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, and Suwannee counties will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Currently, there are six boil water notices in Lake (2), Lee, Marion, and Orange (2) counties.

DOH is supporting 12 special needs shelters, which are accepting clients, in the following counties: Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Duval (2), Gilchrist, Hamilton, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Suwannee, and Taylor serving nearly 200 clients.

DOH has deployed over 100 emergency vehicles (e.g., ambulances, ambulance buses, paratransit vehicles) to support emergency evacuations and patient transport as needed. Staging is currently in Jackson and Marion counties.

DOH is supporting 19 special needs shelters, which are accepting clients, in the following counties: Alachua, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Suwannee, and Taylor serving over 300 clients.

County health offices in Columbia, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Madison, Suwanee, Taylor, and Wakulla counties will be closed on Monday, August 5, 2024.

DOH’s Bureau of Public Health Lab in Jacksonville, FL, will be closed Monday, August 5, 2024.

DOH utilized ambulance strike teams to perform 87 home wellness visits for hard-to-reach special needs clients in Wakulla, Taylor, Madison, Gilchrist, Dixie, and Levy counties.

DOH has deployed oxygen generators to support fire rescue in areas of anticipated landfall.

DOH remains in contact with Medical Foster Care families to ensure services and needs are met.

DOH provided Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) clients in affected areas with an early pickup schedule for medical formula. WIC clients are being contacted regarding clinic closures as needed to ensure services are not disrupted.

DOH is distributing information on social media platforms regarding emergency health topics, including flood water safety, special needs shelters, boil water notices, and more.

DOH and the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 24-156. This notice was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers.

The State Surgeon General signed Emergency Order 24-001, which:

Waives competitive procurement requirements in order to procure commodities, goods, and services expeditiously in response to the emergency.

Permits emergency medical transportation services to operate across county lines.

Permits paramedics and emergency medical technicians licensed in other U.S. states, territories, or districts to practice in Florida in response to the emergency without penalty.

VolunteerFlorida has conducted the following preparedness efforts:

has conducted the following preparedness efforts: Coordination with Partners Daily Coordination calls with Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) Identifying partner capabilities, needs and gaps. Ongoing coordination efforts with Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) Identifying pre-staging locations of flood/cleanup kits, hygiene kits and tools

Key Messaging to Partners: Emphasizing the importance of “Cash, Confirm, Connect” strategy. Promoting volunteer opportunities through Volunteer Connect. Encouraging documentation of all donated resources and volunteer hours. Current rate of volunteer hours in the state of Florida is $31.61.

Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations.

has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations. AHCA has initiated post-onsite assessment visits to health care facilities impacted by Hurricane Debby.

There are 5 ALFs and 3 nursing homes reporting evacuation.

Since the start of the activation, the Agency has conducted 818 outreach tasks related to this storm, such as email communications and phone calls with health care facilities in the impacted areas.

Since activation, the following organizations have logged into E-PLUS for storm preparation: Charlotte County Health Department Lee County Sheriff’s Office Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (2 users) Department of Health’s Special Needs Shelter Unit Jackson-Gulf-Calhoun County Health Departments Okaloosa County Health Department (3 users) Bay County Health Department (2 users) Levy-Gilchrist-Dixie County Health Departments Osceola Emergency Management (2 users) Department of Health’s Region 1 regional coordinator Glades-Hendry County Health Departments

E-PLUS team provided account support services for Duval County Health Department and Humana.

16 Special Needs Shelters are contributing data to E-PLUS.

85 individuals were checked into Special Needs Shelters through E-PLUS.

22 Encounter Notification Service Subscribers were notified of patient encounters at the above Special Needs Shelters.

6 patient searches for clinical records and medication fill histories have been conducted.

AHCA has received 3 intake files from the Department of Health containing registration data from Special Needs Shelters.

AHCA is ensuing reimbursement for critical Medicaid services provided in good faith to eligible recipients who reside in the counties impacted by the storm.

The Agency will waive all prior authorization requirements for critical Medicaid services beginning August 4, 2024, until further notice. Early prescription refill edits have been lifted for all maintenance medications (Note: This does not apply to controlled substances).

If a recipient requires critical Medicaid services beyond the limits stated in policy to maintain safety and health, providers can furnish the service.

Preadmission Screening and Resident Review (PASRR) processes are postponed until further notice by the Agency. Retroactively performed screenings or resident reviews must document the reason for delay in the completion of PASRR requirements. The Agency is waiving the PASRR process for recipients who evacuated due to an evacuation order or power outage and are admitted and discharged during the storm.

Transportation vendors should continue providing services to all Medicaid enrollees as long as they are able.

To locate blood donation centers in Florida, visit: Floridadonates.com

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) continues to provide regular updates to APD field leadership and partners. The Agency is actively communicating with providers and clients in the outline areas of impact from Hurricane Debbie to address immediate unmet needs and ensure the health and safety of all.

continues to provide regular updates to APD field leadership and partners. The Agency is actively communicating with providers and clients in the outline areas of impact from Hurricane Debbie to address immediate unmet needs and ensure the health and safety of all. APD is actively recruiting volunteer staff (78+) to include 12 APD Navigators to deploy to the Department of Children and Families Hope Florida bus service delivery sites throughout the impacted area.

APD is working with partners and the State Emergency Response Team to ensure the functional and access needs of disaster survivors are met.

The Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office has closed offices on Monday, August 5th, in Circuits 2, 3, 4, 5 (except Marion and Sumter Counties which are still open), 8 and part of 12 (Manatee County) pursuant to county closures. All staff and volunteers have been advised in these areas. We continue to monitor the storm and will assess damage/needs in our offices post storm.



Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures

has closed offices on Monday, August 5th, in Circuits 2, 3, 4, 5 (except Marion and Sumter Counties which are still open), 8 and part of 12 (Manatee County) pursuant to county closures. All staff and volunteers have been advised in these areas. We continue to monitor the storm and will assess damage/needs in our offices post storm. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) continues to coordinate closely with state EOC officials and partners.

continues to coordinate closely with state EOC officials and partners. Overall, the State transportation system sustained minimal damage, which includes some isolated areas of wind damage and localized flooding.

Currently, no major damage reported for traffic signals on state roads. Some traffic signals are not operational due to local power outages. Generators are in route to temporarily restore signals at those locations.

FDOT’s Post-Storm Statewide Preparedness Efforts Include: FDOT has multiple crews addressing the flooding and downed trees along various locations along I-10. FDOT has increased the number of Road Rangers deployed to assist motorists along critical roadways. Multiple ITS trailers are deployed and being used to monitor conditions. Northbound Howard Frankland Bridge has reopened 2 lanes of traffic. Resources deployed in the field or available as needed: Over 1200 generators Nearly 70 pumps Over 230 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks Drone teams deployed to make assessments where needed Teams continue to monitor water levels at low-lying bridges near major river crossings including Suwannee, Santa Fe, Aucilla, and Ochlockonee Rivers. 150 crews have assessed over 8,421 lane miles for damages and other concerns. 69 Bridge Inspectors Teams are in the field & have performed over 1,300 inspections. Cut & Toss: 125 crews in the field & have performed Cut & Toss operations on 4,450 miles. FDOT waived standard size and weight restrictions for commercial vehicles transporting fuel, emergency equipment, services, supplies, and agriculture commodities and citrus. Commercial vehicles have an increased weight restriction to transport goods.

Coordinating FDOT Debris Clearing Crews with Utility Response Crews to aid in swift utility restoration.

In coordination with Georgia DOT – monitoring state lines for traffic, flooding, etc.

– monitoring state lines for traffic, flooding, etc. Remember, never drive through flooded areas. The area of the roadway beneath the water may be washed out or may conceal debris or even power lines. Turn Around; Don’t Drown.

FDOT encourages drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com for road/bridge closures and potential detours that may be activated. Seaports:

Port Tampa Bay, Port St. Pete, Seaport Manatee and Port of Port St. Joe are closed waterside.

Port Panama City is open with restrictions, no inbound vessels.

Port Fernandina, and JAXPORT are open and preparing for potential storm impacts.

All other seaports are open.

Fuel Terminals: Normal Operations Airports:

All commercial service airports are open at this time.

Some flight cancellations or delays are being reported. Please check with airlines directly on specific flight updates. Rail:

Rail partners are conducting damage assessments, no major issues to report. Spaceport:

Spaceport partners are at normal operations.



Transit:

Levy County suspended service for Monday, 8/5.

Suwanee River Economic Council (Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette and Union Counties) limiting trips to life-sustaining on Monday, 8/5.

Suwanee Valley Transit Authority (Columbia, Suwannee, and Hamilton Counties) suspended service on Monday, 8/5

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority suspended service to the SunRunner stations along the beach.

Big Bend Transit (Gadsden, Taylor, Madison, Jefferson, and Leon counties) suspended service Monday, 8/5.

Manatee County has suspended the Anna Maria Island Trolley.

Lakeland Area (Citrus Connection) suspended the Squeeze Shuttle Services in Lakeland, Lake Wales and Bartow until Tuesday, 8/6.

Leetran has resumed normal service.

Citrus County suspended service at noon on Sunday, 8/4.

Wakulla County suspended service on Monday, 8/5.

Suwannee Valley Transit Authority (Columbia, Suwannee, and Hamilton counties) suspended service, Monday, 8/5.

Jacksonville Transit Authority Skyway service suspended Monday, 8/5.

Sarasota Breeze only providing medically necessary trips on Monday, 8/5.

Jacksonville Transit Authority Paratransit is only providing life-sustaining trips on Monday, 8/5.

HART (Hillsborough) is operating fare-free service to evacuation shelter.

RTS Gainesville suspended the collection of fares.

Lake County is providing fare-free service to evacuation shelter.

Collier Area Transit is detouring routes due to flooding. State-Owned Road Closures (As of 4:30pm 8/5/24)

State road closures listed below. For real-time updates, Check FL511.com.

FDOT assisting city/county partners with localized flooding as requested.

State road closures listed below. For real-time updates, Check FL511.com. FDOT assisting city/county partners with localized flooding as requested. Alachua County Flooding on SR 26 Both Directions near SE 90th Ave. All lanes closed. Flooding on US 41 Both Directions at SW 202nd St. All lanes closed.

Charlotte County E Olympia Avenue Eastbound at Nesbit Street – All lanes closed US-17 West beyond Cooper Street – All lanes closed

Citrus County N Suncoast Blvd Northbound at W Fort Island Trl. All lanes closed. N Suncoast Blvd Southbound at N Turkey Oak Dr. All lanes closed. Columbia County I-10 West, at US-41. All lanes closed. I-10 East, before MM 306. Left lane blocked.

Dixie County Debris on Roadway on SR-349 Both Directions from SR-20 to Dixie Lafayette County Line. All lanes closed. Debris on Roadway on US-19 Both Directions near NE 812th St. All lanes closed.

Debris on Roadway on US-19 Southbound at SE 259th St. All lanes closed.

Gilchrist County State Road 47 from County Road 340 to County Road 232 – All lanes closed Debris on Roadway on US-129 Southbound at SW 15th St.

Debris on Roadway on SR-26 Northbound at US-98 Northbound Debris on Roadway on US-129 Northbound at NW 47th Pl. Debris on Roadway on US-129 Northbound at NW 110th St.

Hillsborough County Flooding in Hillsborough County on SR 580 East, beyond Dale Mabry Hwy. 2 Right lanes blocked. SR 580 West, before Dale Mabry Hwy. All Lanes Closed. Dale Mabry Hwy North, at Hillsborough Ave. On-ramp left lane blocked. Flooding in Hillsborough County on SR-580 East, before Sawyer Rd. 2 Right lanes blocked. Flooding in Hillsborough County on SR-580 West, beyond Sawyer Rd. 2 Right lanes blocked.

Lafayette County Debris on Roadway on SR-51 Both Directions from US-27 to Lafayette Suwannee County Line. All lanes closed. Debris on Roadway on US-27 Both Directions 0.54 Mi East of NW Griffin Rd. All lanes closed.

Madison County Debris on Roadway on SR-145 Both Directions at NE Pawpaw St. All lanes closed. Debris on Roadway on SW US-221 Both Directions at SW Overland St. All lanes closed.

Manatee County Flooding in Manatee County on SR-62 East, beyond US-301. All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-62 West, before US-301. All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-64 / Manatee Ave East, before Waterbury Rd (CR-675). All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-64 / Manatee Ave West, beyond Waterbury Rd (CR-675). All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-64 / Manatee Ave East, at Rye Rd E. All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-64 / Manatee Ave West, at Rye Rd E. All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-70 East, before Uihlein Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-70 West, beyond Uihlein Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-70 West, at Betts Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding in Manatee County on SR-70 East, at Betts Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-64 Westbound near Rutland Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-64 at CR-675. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-64 Eastbound at White Eagle Blvd. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-64 Westbound at White Eagle Blvd. All lanes closed. Flooding on SR-70 near Mizell Rd. All lanes closed. Object on roadway in Marion County on SR-464 East, at SE 22nd Ave/SE Clatter Bridge Rd. All lanes closed.

Pinellas County I-275/Sunshine Skyway Bridge – All lanes closed SR-690/Gateway Expressway East, ramp to I-275 NB Express Lanes. All lanes closed.

Polk County Flooding in Polk County on SR-37 South, at SR-674. All lanes closed. Flooding in Polk County on SR-37 North, at SR-674. All lanes closed.

Putnam County Debris on Roadway on SR-100 Both Directions at Tram Rd. All lanes closed.

Sarasota County Flooding in Sarasota County on FRUITVILLE RD West, beyond McIntosh Rd. Right lane blocked. Flooding in Sarasota County on FRUITVILLE RD East, before McIntosh Rd. Right lane blocked. Flooding in Sarasota County on US-41 South, beyond Laurel Rd. Right lane blocked. Flooding in Sarasota County on US-41 South, before McIntosh Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding in Sarasota County on US-41 North, beyond McIntosh Rd. All lanes closed. Flooding on Fruitville Rd Westbound at Whispering Oaks Ct. All lanes closed. Flooding on N Tamiami Trl Northbound at McIntosh Rd. All lanes closed.

Suwannee County Flooding in Suwannee County on I-10 West, before MM 274. Right lane blocked. Flooding on US-129 Both Directions from Duval St NE to Hamilton Ave NW. All lanes closed. Flooding on US-90 Both Directions at US-129. All lanes closed.

Taylor County Debris on Roadway on US-19 Both Directions at Newman Whitehead Rd. All lanes closed. Debris on Roadway on US-19 Northbound at Luther Wilson Rd. All lanes closed. Debris on Roadway on US-19 Northbound at Burley Brannen Rd. Flooding on SR-51 Both Directions at US-19 Northbound. All lanes closed.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Florida Highway Patrol’s Quick Reaction Force teams consisting of more than 120 members statewide stand ready to provide immediate response.

Florida Highway Patrol’s Quick Reaction Force teams consisting of more than 120 members statewide stand ready to provide immediate response. Issued Emergency Order 24-03, which: Waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief. Waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

Two FHP Mobile Kitchens are prepared for deployment if and/or when necessary.

FHP is now staffing the State EOC 24/7 effective this morning at 7:00 a.m. EST

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is working with FDOT in support of clearing roadways and supporting county sheriffs and local police agencies.

is working with FDOT in support of clearing roadways and supporting county sheriffs and local police agencies. Four (4) FHP UAV/drone teams have been deployed to survey impacted areas for damage and are available for search & rescue missions.

FHP chainsaw crews, consisting of over twenty (20) troopers responded to assist in the rapid opening of Interstate – 10 following the impact of Hurricane Debby. These crews are also assisting with clearing other arterial roadways in the affected areas.

FHP is currently assisting with traffic control on Interstate 10 at the 273-mile marker due to partial roadway flooding.

due to partial roadway flooding. One FHP MRAP (high water rescue and debris removal vehicle) was moved from Panama City to Tallahassee to assist with storm recovery efforts.

FHP Troop H canceled normally scheduled days off in order to provide a full force to assisted affected areas during and following Hurricane Debby.

Two FHP Mobile Kitchens are prepared for deployment if and/or when necessary.

FHP is staffing the State EOC 24/7 effective 8.4.24 at 7:00 a.m. EST

FHP currently has four sworn and one non-sworn member assigned to the State EOC at this time

Florida Highway Patrol’s Quick Reaction Force teams consisting of more than 120 members statewide stand ready to provide immediate response.

FLHSMV has issued Emergency Order 24-03, which: Waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief; and Waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

FHP remains in close communication with law enforcement and transportation partners and stands ready to assist with any potential impacts across the state.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has secured supplies should the Hope Bus need to be deployed.

has secured supplies should the Hope Bus need to be deployed. DCF, through its contractors, has begun contacting foster families and group homes to check for needs after the storm.

DCF has begun contacting all licensed entities, including child care centers to assess needs.

The state mental health treatment facilities are fully operational.

DCF has provided necessary staffing for shelters in Columbia, Hamilton, Jefferson, Sarasota, Suwannee, and Wakulla counties.

The Managing Entities stand ready to deploy mental health resources, as needed.

The Florida Department of Education (DOE) is in contact with all school districts and state colleges in preparation for the storm. For the latest information from the Florida Department of Education regarding closures of early learning providers, school districts and colleges, please visit fldoe.org/storminfo.

is in contact with all school districts and state colleges in preparation for the storm. For the latest information from the Florida Department of Education regarding closures of early learning providers, school districts and colleges, please visit fldoe.org/storminfo. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) The department is coordinating with agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support.

The department is coordinating with agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support. To request assistance for your livestock and animals in critical need, please complete this form then send it to DAIOPSAssessment@FDACS.gov, or call 863-993-5460.

Fuel inspectors are responding to impacted areas to ensure retail fuel dispensers are working properly and testing the quality of fuel.

Floridians are encouraged to call 1-800-HELP-FLA to report water-contaminated fuel issues to the department.

Food safety inspectors are responding to impacted areas to conduct damage assessments and ensure the safe operation of permitted food establishments.

Commissioner Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency rule to aid the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas to disaster recovery operations in impacted areas.

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency order temporarily suspending the intrastate movement requirements for the transportation of animals. In addition, the following states have waived their interstate import requirements for Florida pets, horses and livestock leaving the state: Alabama, Georgia (does not include livestock), and South Carolina.

The Florida Forest Service has announced State Forest closures. A updated list can be found here.

has announced State Forest closures. A updated list can be found here. Commissioner Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency rule authorizing out-of-state licensed security guards to protect people and property in Florida.

The Florida Forest Service has announced State Forest closures. An updated list can be found here.

The Florida Forest Service has activated an incident management team to support response efforts and is staging equipment, like high-water vehicles, to support recovery operations.

The department is coordinating with agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is actively working to provide any needed assistance to drinking water, wastewater and hazardous waste facilities. Outreach to these facilities to determine operational status is ongoing.

is actively working to provide any needed assistance to drinking water, wastewater and hazardous waste facilities. Outreach to these facilities to determine operational status is ongoing. DEP is working with Florida’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (FlaWARN), the Florida Rural Water Association and other response agencies to dispatch fuel and pump trucks to assist drinking and wastewater facilities.

DEP’s Hazardous Area Response Teams are preparing to deploy alongside DEP’s Division of Law Enforcement’s Special Agents to address any potential impacts to hazardous materials in affected areas.

DEP has pre-authorized 854 Disaster Debris Management Sites for the counties included in the Governor’s Executive Order to temporarily stage debris that may result from the storm. These sites are a critical component of expediting clean-up and reducing environmental and public health impacts post-storm.

DEP is preparing to conduct post-storm beach surveys to determine impacts to shorelines and erosion.

Prior to the storm, Florida’s water management districts prepared their river and canal systems to receive excess runoff, and they continue to operate those systems to move flood waters.

Florida’s water management districts are actively engaging local governments and drainage operators throughout the state to support flood control efforts, including deploying temporary pumps to alleviate localized flooding. Today, the South Florida Water Management deployed two temporary pumps to Collier County.

Florida’s water management districts’ webpages include links for real-time tracking of water levels.

13 Florida State Parks strike teams have been assembled to assist with assessment and recovery efforts at impacted parks.

DEP published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of closures: FloridaStateParks.org/StormUpdates. Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at closed parks have been notified of their reservation status.

Following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, DEP issued an Emergency Final Order allowing for the activation of disaster debris management sites to store and process storm generated solid waste and debris.

DEP’s Emergency Final Order also removes barriers for expediting necessary repair, replacement and restoration of structures, including coastal structures, equipment, surface water management systems, works and other systems that may be damaged by the storm.



Resources for Employees, Businesses, and Consumers

The Florida Attorney General’s Office has activated the Florida price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. The hotline number is (866) 966-7226.

has activated the Florida price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. The hotline number is (866) 966-7226. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) has organized Emergency Response Teams across 13 offices statewide, who are ready to deploy once it is safe to complete damage assessments and disaster inspections of licensed establishments.

DBPR encourages Florida’s licensed contractors who provide post-storm construction-related services to register with its Florida Disaster Contractors Network at DCNOnline.org.

DBPR’s Division of Hotel and Restaurants has proactively communicated with more than 83,000 restaurant and lodging licensees to provide them with flood preparation and post-storm food safety resources.

DBPR has partnered with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association to waive pet policies and fees for evacuees at Florida-licensed lodging establishments.

Through this effort, anti-price gouging information and resources have been provided to more than 49,000 lodging establishments.

FloridaCommerce and the Florida Division of Emergency Management announce a One-Stop Business Resource Site will be opening tomorrow at Taylor County Middle School in Perry (601 E. Lafayette St) at 10:30 am.

and the Florida Division of Emergency Management announce a One-Stop Business Resource Site will be opening tomorrow at Taylor County Middle School in Perry (601 E. Lafayette St) at 10:30 am. This site is operated by FloridaCommerce is partnership with Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, CareerSource Florida, the Florida Small Business Development Center Network, Office of Insurance Regulation, Citizens Insurance and other state agencies and private sector partners.

On site will be:

FloridaCommerce

Department of Business and Professional Regulation

Department of Children and Families

Hope Florida Bus

Office of Insurance Regulation

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles – FLOW mobile

Small Business Development Center Bus

Citizens Insurance

Walmart

Publix

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

Comcast

CareerSource Florida

FloridaCommerce and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to Hurricane Debby. Business owners can self-report physical and economic damage caused by Hurricane Debby. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite Hurricane Debby recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of impacted businesses. Businesses can complete the survey online by visiting www.FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “Hurricane Debby” from the dropdown menu.

FloridaCommerce is hosting daily private sector coordination calls beginning Monday, August 5, 2024. Briefings will be provided by SERT meteorology, transportation, and energy, as well as private sector partners such as the Florida Retail Federation, Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, and VISIT FLORIDA. For call information email esf18@em.myflorida.com.

FloridaCommerce is working with private sector partners CVS Health and Walmart to establish staging areas for ambulance strike teams in impacted areas.

VISIT FLORIDA has activated Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia and Priceline to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors.

has activated Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia and Priceline to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors. CareerSource Florida hosted a call with Local Workforce Development Boards across the state to coordinate resources and prepare teams to assist local employees and employers after the weather event. To find your local career center, visit Find Your Local Team or Career Center Directory.

FloridaCommerce has activated the private sector hotline at 850-815-4925, open daily 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Inquiries may also be emailed to ESF18@em.myflorida.com.

Updates on business closures and business resources are consistently being updated at FloridaDisaster.biz/CurrentDisasterUpdates.

The Florida SBDC Network is hosting regular coordination calls with regional leadership to ready resources and staff. Mobile Assistance Center units are also readying to deploy to assist business owners in impacted areas.

FloridaCommerce is working with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, ESF 6 Mass Care and private sector partners Walmart and Publix to coordinate emergency food supplies for special needs shelters in Suwannee and Taylor Counties.

The Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) issued an amended proclamation to financial institutions and securities professionals.

The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) Insurance Commissioner Yaworsky called property and casualty insurance companies with consumers in the projected path of Hurricane Debby and directed insurers to be prepared to implement their disaster claims-handling procedures and be able to provide prompt and efficient claims-handling service to impacted policyholders.

###