Former Fiscal Officers for the Village of Yorkville in Jefferson County Repay $29,086 in Penalties and Interest from Late Payments

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $29,086 was repaid by two former fiscal officers for the Village of Yorkville in Jefferson County for interest and penalties charged after they failed to make tax and unemployment compensation payments in a timely manner.

The total was included in a special audit released Tuesday by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which launched an investigation in March 2021 of former Fiscal Officer Korrene Prince and former Assistant Fiscal Officer Margaret Grady.

The full report is available online via Search Audit (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

Grady was elected as Yorkville’s Clerk-Treasurer in 2003 and became Assistant Fiscal Officer in 2018, when Prince was hired as the Village’s Fiscal Officer. Both were fired from their positions in March 2021.

SIU’s special audit covered financial activities between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2021, and identified late fees and interest totaling $29,086, including $20,431 resulting from late state tax withholdings, $4,028 from late unemployment compensation remittances, $2,177 from late federal tax withholdings, and $2,450 in other late payment penalties.

Of the total finding, $21,598 was issued jointly and severally against Prince and Grady and her bonding company, and $7,488 was issued against Grady and her bonding company.

In June 2024, Grady repaid $17,861 and Prince repaid $11,225.

Criminal charges were not pursued at the conclusion of the investigation.

