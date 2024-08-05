Improvements To Edna V. Bynoe Playground Celebrated

Mayor Michelle Wu was joined by Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, Chief Climate Officer Brian Swett, Boston Housing Authority Administrator Kenzie Bok, and Orchard Gardens community members on Thursday, August 1, to cut the ribbon on improvements to Edna V. Bynoe Playground.

The celebration marked the completion of a $1.12 million renovation to the park, including a new splash pad, play equipment, and a shaded seating area.

“We’re so proud to have partnered with neighborhood leaders, family, and community members to make this park worthy of Ms. Edna Bynoe’s legacy,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This is a space that will continue to foster connection and community here for generations to come.”

Edna Bynoe, a beloved Roxbury community activist, was instrumental in advocating for the revitalization of Orchard Park Housing Development, renaming it "Orchard Gardens," and establishing the Orchard Gardens Pilot School. She served 33 years in the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance and participated in various boards and committees. In 2010, Mayor Thomas M. Menino and the Boston Parks Department, along with over 200 community members, dedicated Orchard Park in her honor, renaming it "Edna V. Bynoe Park."

Key features of the revitalized park include a water play area, new children’s play equipment with resilient safety surfacing, and renovated paths and fencing. The park also features new cafe tables and a shade shelter.

“There’s nothing better than seeing kids enjoy this brand new play area and splash pad on a hot summer day like today,” said Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods. “We’re thrilled to cut the ribbon on this major investment and continue to honor the legacy and community spirit of Edna Bynoe and her family.”

Edna Bynoe Playground was designed by BSC Group and construction was completed by Sciaba Construction Corporation. The project construction budget was $1,120,000. Design and development were driven by community feedback collected during several public meetings and surveys beginning in the spring of 2021.

“Edna Bynoe was a fierce and committed advocate for the residents of Orchard Gardens and her community throughout her lifetime,” said BHA Administrator Kenzie Bok. “Her legacy at Orchard Gardens was continued by her sister Valerie Shelley for many years after Edna’s passing; both women demonstrated what strong public housing resident leaders can achieve. Edna and Val are always missed by the Boston Housing Authority community and we thank the Bynoe family for sharing them with us.”

“This has been a long time coming. I remember when we sat right here trying to envision what this park could look like for our community,” said Lisa Hall, President of the Orchard Gardens Tenant Association. “Well, I can tell you, it looks exactly the way she wanted it to look. Val and Edna would be so proud.”

For more information, please contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505.