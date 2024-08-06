Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,873 in the last 365 days.

Updates on scheduled execution

Tuesday, August 6: The execution warrant for Taberon Honie is expected to be carried out shortly after midnight on Thursday. Security measures in place will impact visiting schedules and access to the Utah State Correctional Facility.

USCF will be on lockdown all Wednesday and will return to normal operations Thursday. The Central Utah Correctional Facility will also be on lockdown Wednesday.

A Free Speech Zone has been established for Wednesday evening at 7800 W 700 N. You will need to access it via 5600 W since 8000 W will be closed. This area will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday.

Monday, August 5: The execution of Taberon Honie is scheduled to take place at 12:01 a.m., Thursday. In preparation, both the Utah State Correctional Facility and the Central Utah Correctional Facility will be on lockdown beginning Wednesday. No visiting or phone calls will be permitted.

Live updates will begin at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.

You just read:

Updates on scheduled execution

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more