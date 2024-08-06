Updates on scheduled execution

Tuesday, August 6: The execution warrant for Taberon Honie is expected to be carried out shortly after midnight on Thursday. Security measures in place will impact visiting schedules and access to the Utah State Correctional Facility.

USCF will be on lockdown all Wednesday and will return to normal operations Thursday. The Central Utah Correctional Facility will also be on lockdown Wednesday.

A Free Speech Zone has been established for Wednesday evening at 7800 W 700 N. You will need to access it via 5600 W since 8000 W will be closed. This area will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday.

Monday, August 5: The execution of Taberon Honie is scheduled to take place at 12:01 a.m., Thursday.

Live updates will begin at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.