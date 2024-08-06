Best Foot Forward Brings Cedric Gibson on Board as Its New Business Development Manager

The Seasoned Healthcare Strategist Will Oversee the Managed Care Solutions Provider’s East Region

TUCKER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Foot Forward (BFF), a health management resource firm specializing in assisting managed care health plans effectively engage with their members, announced today the appointment of Cedric Gibson as its new East Region Business Development Manager. In this role, Cedric will be instrumental in driving growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and enhancing BFF’s market presence across the Eastern United States.

Cedric brings a wealth of experience to BFF, with a proven track record in business development in managed care operations. His expertise in developing and implementing innovative strategies will be vital as BFF continues to expand its footprint and deliver exceptional engagement solutions to its clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cedric to our team,” explains BFF co-Founder Byron Dennis. “His deep understanding of the managed care industry, coupled with his passion for building strong client relationships, makes him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Cedric’s leadership will drive significant growth and success in the East Region.”

Cedric’s career spans over 15 years, during which he has held key positions at several prominent healthcare organizations. His extensive experience includes overseeing business development initiatives, managing client relationships, and leading cross-functional teams to achieve strategic goals. Cedric’s commitment to excellence and his innovative approach have consistently resulted in increased revenue and market share for the organizations in which he has been a part.

“I am excited to join BFF and look forward to working with the talented team here,” said Cedric Gibson. “The company’s dedication to providing top-tier managed care solutions aligns with my professional values, and I am eager to contribute to its continued growth and success in the East Region.”

Cedric holds a Bachelors from Shorter University and is an active member of several industry associations.

Best Foot Forward’s mission is to assist health care organizations and government-insurance payors to first locate, re-establish contact, and then connect them to their new or with their hard-to-reach, high-utilization, or target-risk group members. BFF is known within the health management industry for having a best-in-class success rate of 50% in engaging with what is referred to as ‘Unable to Contact’ members.

ABOUT BFF

Best Foot Forward (BFF), a certified minority-owned and HITRUST-certified business, is headquartered in South Florida, with offices in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and a new facility in Georgia. BFF’s mission is to provide integrated programs using insight-driven solutions that focus on delivering a clear process to connect, communicate, and assist managed care members and plan providers.

