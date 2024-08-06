QuisLex Joins AdvanceLaw Legal Marketplace

Company is the first traditional ALSP invited to join AdvanceLaw’s outside counsel marketplace of more than 350 member companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider and pioneer in the industry, announces it is the first traditional ALSP to be selected by Mitratech’s AdvanceLaw, the data-driven outside counsel marketplace, to join its network to provide solutions for its more than 350 member companies.



In its 14th year, AdvanceLaw’s $100M legal marketplace helps corporate general counsel select outside counsel based on strong performance for peers. As part of the company’s ongoing mission to suggest the best-qualified, best-value legal resources, AdvanceLaw has chosen QuisLex, one of the leading and recognized ALSPs, to join its limited network of service providers after a rigorous vetting process, including multiple client reference checks.

“AdvanceLaw’s peer performance evaluation model is a great way for in-house counsel to be introduced to what ALSPs like QuisLex can deliver and the unique value we can offer as part of their legal service ecosystem,” says QuisLex COO Sirisha Gummaregula. “We are excited for more GCs to learn from their peers about the results they have achieved with our exceptional team.”

“QuisLex’s ability to create top-quality solutions that pair innovative technologies with the company’s trained workforce and rigorous quality control allows them to support our clients in their litigation, corporate, and M&A needs. Their track record and depth of expertise make them a great fit for our member GCs,” says Aaron Kotok, executive director at AdvanceLaw. “QuisLex provides compelling solutions for our clients’ needs, and we are excited to share their differentiators with our GC community,” adds Owen Bevan, AdvanceLaw’s managing director.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning leader in the legal services industry with a patented approach to quality and specializing in litigation and data breach document review, contract management, privacy and compliance support, legal spend management, M&A services and legal operations consulting. Since 2004, QuisLex teams have supported global clients across 16 time zones and various jurisdictions, providing operational excellence, process rigor and expertise for complex legal work in industries including technology, pharma, retail, finance, insurance and banking. QuisLex has 1,000+ permanent employees worldwide. The company is a nationally certified minority business enterprise (MBE) and proud that 60% of its project leaders are women. Along with a Six Sigma-certified process management team, QuisLex has expertise in more than 20 legal-related software tools. To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

