Civil Rights and Health Privacy Fact Sheet for Farmworkers

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) enforces laws that protect you against discrimination in health and human services based on your race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, and disability. You cannot be denied health care coverage or treatment due to your race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, or disability in most health care services and programs.

OCR also enforces laws that protect the privacy and security of your medical records.

Communication and Language

You have the right to qualified translation and interpretation services that are free, accurate, timely, and that protect your privacy.

Your medical provider must provide free interpretation; you are not required to bring your own interpreter, pay for an interpreter, or rely on a child or family member.

You have the right to health care that you can access in-person or remotely, including telehealth, websites, and mobile apps.

If you have a disability, your health care providers (e.g., doctors, nurses, hospitals, clinics, etc.) must communicate with you (in-person and in writing) so that you can understand them. For example, if you are hard of hearing, they must provide sign language interpretation.

Privacy and Access to Your Medical Records

You have a right to protections for your medical privacy and access to your medical records.

You have the right to see and receive copies of your medical records.

Your health care providers (e.g., doctors, nurses, hospitals, clinics, etc.) and health plans generally may not share your health information (including to your employer) without your written permission.

Filing a Complaint

If you believe that you or someone else has been discriminated against because of your race, color, national origin, disability, age, sex, or religion in programs or activities that HHS directly operates or to which HHS provides federal financial assistance, you may file a complaint with the HHS Office for Civil Rights at: www.hhs.gov/ocr/complaints/index.html.

You are never required to reveal your immigration status to OCR investigators, and OCR will not share your personal details with employers, doctors, or health care providers without your consent.

Someone can file a complaint on your behalf such as a family member, advocacy organization, friend, or co-worker.

OCR provides language assistance services free of charge.

To download this fact sheet click here (en español).