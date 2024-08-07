AsstrA Expands to Mumbai

Mumbai, as India’s largest economic and trade center, was a strategic choice for AsstrA new office location.” — Tatyana Gaevskaya, Country Manager of AsstrA AG India

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International transport and logistics company AsstrA is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Mumbai, India. Located in the city's business hub at Supreme Business Park, B Wing, 5th Floor, Hiranandani Powai, Mumbai, Office 539, 400076, this new branch will begin operations on August 1, 2024, offering a comprehensive range of transport and logistics services.

"Mumbai, as India’s largest economic and trade center, was a strategic choice for our new office location. The city's prime position gives AsstrA access to key trade routes, enabling us to support international logistics chains effectively and meet the needs of our clients in the region," says Tatyana Gaevskaya, Country Manager of AsstrA AG India. "We look forward to welcoming our clients and partners to our new Mumbai office starting August 1, 2024."

"The opening of the Mumbai office marks a significant step in AsstrA’s global expansion strategy. We aim to enhance our logistics capabilities in India, providing top-tier services in air, sea, and intermodal freight transportation, customs clearance, and comprehensive logistics solutions. This new office will be pivotal in strengthening our presence in the Indian market and improving customer service across Asia and the Middle East," says Vyacheslav Gural, Director of Asia & Middle East Countries.

For more information and partnership inquiries, please contact us at india@asstra.com.