Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli addresses Sishen Women in Mining Women’s Day event, 8 Aug

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli will on Thursday 8 August 2024, address the Sishen Women in Mining Women's Day event. The event, which is in partnership with Anglo American Kumba Iron Ore, will be a celebration of women in the mining industry under the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.”

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:
Date:   Thursday, 8 August 2024
Time:   08h00 - 12h00
Venue: Sishen Engagement Hall, Sishen Mine, Northern Cape

Media enquiries: 
Mandisa Mbele
Head of Office
Cell: 082 580 2213

