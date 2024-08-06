Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli addresses Sishen Women in Mining Women’s Day event, 8 Aug

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli will on Thursday 8 August 2024, address the Sishen Women in Mining Women's Day event. The event, which is in partnership with Anglo American Kumba Iron Ore, will be a celebration of women in the mining industry under the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.”

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 8 August 2024

Time: 08h00 - 12h00

Venue: Sishen Engagement Hall, Sishen Mine, Northern Cape

Media enquiries:

Mandisa Mbele

Head of Office

Cell: 082 580 2213