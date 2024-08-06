CFS answers the US call

Release date: 04/08/24

A team of CFS volunteers and staff are heading to the United States this morning, ready to assist with dozens of wildfires burning across the country’s west.

The eight-member SA deployment will travel to Boise, Idaho, to help fight major fires in the Pacific Northwest, across the states of Oregon and Washington.

Local personnel will support the US’ key wildland firefighting agency, the National Interagency Fire Centre (NIFC), as part of a contingent of 66 Australian firefighters.

CFS crew, featuring six volunteers and two staff, participating in this deployment – the first sent to the US since 2018 and lasting up to 40 days – include:

Malcolm Biscoe, Strike Team Leader, Goolwa Brigade.

Anthony Casey, Strike Team Leader, Peterborough Brigade.

Justin Baxter, Strike Team Leader, Kadina Brigade.

Garry Jungfer, Strike Team Leader, Angaston Brigade.

Paul Unsworth, Sector Commander, Sellicks Brigade.

Timothy Buck, Sector Commander, Kangaroo Island.

Damon Whitwell, Sector Commander.

Michael Amos, Sector Commander.



There are currently around 100 fires being managed by NIFC in the Pacific Northwest, with more than 80 of those uncontained large fires.

Conditions in the area range from desert landscape to large mountains, as personnel camp and face challenging conditions in various types of weather.

Skilled South Australian firefighters will take on frontline positions in addition to those based in control centres.

The US response follows three CFS deployments comprising 12 personnel sent to Canada over the past month.

In total, 20 CFS volunteers and staff have been deployed this year to fight fires in Canada and the US – demonstrating the state’s readiness to support overseas agencies.

Our emergency service members are answering the call to support their US counterparts and help communities in need.

CFS crews will be battling major fires in challenging conditions while pausing their own lives back home.

This deployment, and others recently sent to Canada, exemplifies why members’ skills are so valued globally.

This is the CFS’ first deployment to the United States since 2018 and we are honoured and privileged to be supporting overseas firefighting agencies during their time of need.

Our CFS personnel will be providing a valuable resource in fighting these fires, but also gaining additional skills that will benefit our communities as we prepare for our own fire danger season.