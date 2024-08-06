Funding boost for SA’s veteran organisations

Release date: 06/08/24

The State Government has announced the recipients of the 2023-2024 Veterans SA Commemorative Services and Capacity Building Grant rounds, with more than $36,000 awarded to South Australian organisations.

Community groups, RSLs and veteran-focused organisations from across the state were among the 16 recipients to receive funding.

Administered by Veterans SA, the two funds enable local organisations to deliver commemorative events, strengthen skills and capacity and refine governance practices to improve the delivery of services to the South Australian community.

Veteran charity organisation, Walk for a Veteran Inc, will receive almost $5,000 through the Capacity Building Grant Fund.

Born from the annual Walk for a Veteran with PTSD event, the grant funding will provide volunteer board members with access to tools and training to improve their digital marketing and social media abilities. The skills gained through training will be used to raise awareness of the organisation’s veteran support programs.

Applications for the 2024-2025 grant rounds are now open, with a total of $40,000 available. Applications will close on 31 May 2025, unless funds are exhausted earlier.

To see the full list of recipients of the Veterans SA Commemorative Services Grant click here.

To see the full list of recipients of the Capacity Building Grant click here.

For more details and to apply visit www.veteranssa.sa.gov.au/grants-programs/.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

It’s incredibly important for the South Australian ex-service community to receive financial backing to host significant events and programs that honour and pay tribute to our veterans and their families.

These funds enhance the capacity and capability of our ex-service organisations, ensuring the continuation and strengthening of crucial programs and services that support the veteran community in South Australia.

Attributable to Natalie Hickman, Secretary, Walk for a Veteran Inc.

We are incredibly grateful to the South Australian Government for the opportunity to access the Capacity Building Grant Fund and encourage eligible organisations to take every advantage of the funding available this year.

Our volunteer workforce is passionate about giving back to the veteran community and without this funding, some of our activities in the last year would not have been possible.

The funding allowed the team to advance their skills in social and digital media to help raise awareness of our organisation and the work we do, improving our engagement with veterans and their families through our annual walk and Partners of Veterans Association Veterans Spouse Scholarship.