No campaign propaganda allowed after end of campaigning period

MACAU, August 6 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election issued a reminder that the campaigning period for those seeking seats on the Chief Executive Election Committee will end at midnight on 9 August. That means no campaigning activities would be allowed from 10 August onward.

The poll to choose members for the Chief Executive Election Committee will be held on 11 August. A 400-member Chief Executive Election Committee will subsequently elect the sixth-term Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

The Electoral Affairs Commission noted that all candidates and relevant individuals from the seven sectors and sub-sectors have been carrying out campaigning during the official campaign period in accordance with the law. Some had so far utilised venues provided by the Electoral Affairs Commission, for their campaigning and promotional meetings.

According to Guideline 1/CAECE/2024 formulated by the Electoral Affairs Commission, anyone violating the provisions of the Chief Executive Election Law by generating campaign publicity in any way on the day immediately before the poll to choose members of the Chief Executive Election Committee, shall be subject to a fine of between 2,000 patacas and 10,000 patacas.

On the day of the Chief Executive Election Committee election, anyone who engages in campaign propaganda in any way shall be liable to imprisonment for a period of up to one year, or a maximum fine equivalent to 240 days of standard per-day penalty. Candidates conducting campaign propaganda inside a polling station, or within a 100-metre radius of a polling station on the day of the election, shall be liable to imprisonment for up to two years.

Furthermore, any election propaganda effort either inside the polling stations or within the vicinity of polling stations and buildings hosting polling stations – including materials either on their fences or exterior walls – is strictly prohibited.

For details, please refer to Guideline 1/CAECE/2024 and other information at the Chief Executive Election website (www.ece.gov.mo) or call 8866 8866 during office hours.