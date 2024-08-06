PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release

August 6, 2024 Legarda honors historic victory of Carlos Yulo at the 2024 Paris Olympics Senator Loren Legarda praises anew Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo's outstanding athletic accomplishments following his two gold medal victories at the Men's Artistic Gymnastics competition of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. In a Senate Resolution introduced by the senator, Legarda underscores the important milestone for the Philippines as Yulo's triumph elevated the global recognition of the country's national athletes and brought immense pride to many Filipinos worldwide. On August 3, Yulo gave the nation its second gold medal after besting Israel and Great Britain at the men's floor exercise, where he scored 15.000 points. The day after, he snatched a gold medal again, following his triumph at the men's vault event, where he defeated Armenia and Great Britain. senator also noted that Yulo's triumph at the 2024 Paris Olympics signifies the progress and potential of all Filipino athletes in the international arena. The Philippine national anthem was played, and the Philippine flag was raised twice on the global stage. "Carlos Yulo is living proof that hard work really pays off if you put your mind and soul into what you do. What he has shown in the global arena, particularly at the Paris Olympics, is a testament to his tireless dedication to bring honor to our beloved Philippines. We couldn't be any prouder of the recognition he has given us and the historic victory he shared with the entire nation," Legarda said. Legarda binigyang-pugay ang tagumpay ni Carlos Yulo sa 2024 Paris Olympics Pinapurihan at pinasalamatan ni Senadora Loren Legarda ang naging tagumpay ni Filipino Gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo sa katatapos lang na artistic gymnastics competition sa 2024 Summer Olympics sa Paris, France kung saan matagumpay niyang nasungkit ang dalawang gintong medalya para sa Pilipinas. Sa Senate Resolution na kanyang inihain, sinabi ni Legarda na karapat-dapat na bigyang pugay ang naiambag ni Yulo sa larangan ng isports ng Pilipinas dahil sa ipinamalas nitong husay na siyang nagpaangat sa damdaming makabayan ng bawat Pilipino saanmang sulok ng mundo. Noong Agosto 3, naiuwi ni Yulo ang pangalawang gintong medalya ng Pilipinas sa kasaysayan ng Olympics matapos niyang makapagtala ng score na 15.000 at matalo ang pambato ng Israel at Great Britain sa Men's Floor Exercise. Sa sumunod na araw, nasungkit muli ng Filipino gymnast ang gintong medalya matapos manguna sa Men's Vault event at matalo ang mga kalahok ng Armenia at Great Britain. Dagdag pa ng senador, ang determinasyon ni Yulo ay nagpapakita ng marami pang potensyal ng mga atleta pagdating sa pagpapakita ng lakas at angking galing ng mga Pilipino sa ganitong paligsahan. "Carlos Yulo is living proof that hard work really pays off if you put your mind and soul into what you do. What he has shown in the global arena, particularly at the Paris Olympics, is a testament to his tireless dedication to bring honor to our beloved Philippines. We couldn't be any prouder of the recognition he has given us and the historic victory he shared with the entire nation," ani Legarda. https://lorenlegarda.com.ph/legarda-honors-historic-victory-of-carlos-yulo-at-the-2024-paris-olympics/