Jinggoy files resolution expressing Senate's sympathy on the passing of Regal matriarch Mother Lily

SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution expressing the Senate's sympathy and condolences on the death of renowned star-maker Lily Yu Chu-Monteverde, more popularly known as "Mother Lily."

"Mother Lily continues to be an inspiration not just to producers and stars but also aspiring filmmakers, artists, and workers for her trailblazing career and passion for excellence," Estrada said in Senate Resolution No. 1109.

Monteverde, the founder of powerhouse film and television production firm Regal Entertainment and Regal Films, has produced hundreds of films since 1962 and has helped build the careers of "Regal Babies" and other popular Filipino lead stars.

"She truly made a remarkable imprint in Philippine cinema and entertainment as a whole," the Senate leader said, adding that Monteverde's contributions to the entertainment industry are immeasurable.

Monteverde started her showbiz journey in August 1962 when she borrowed P10,000 from her older brother Jessie Yu to buy the rights to the tearjerker "All Mine To Give," which raked in over P500,000.

After that initial but highly successful stint, she produced local films, starting with "Araw-Araw, Gabi-Gabi" that was top billed by Charito Solis and Didith Reyes and which opened in cinemas on September 21, 1975.

Among the critically acclaimed masterpieces that she produced were "Manila By Night," "Sister Stella L," and "Broken Marriage." She also produced the popular "Mano Po" anthology and the "Shake, Rattle & Roll" series.