MEC Matome Chiloane condemns violent incident at Matshidiso Primary School

The Gauteng Education, Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation MEC, Mr Matome Chiloane, vehemently condemns the reprehensible incident that occurred today on Monday, 5 August 2024, at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, where three men violently threatened the livelihoods of teachers and learners.

In a series of shocking videos that have gone viral on social media, a well-known South African pastor is seen wielding pangas and threatening to attack teachers on the school premises. Disturbingly, another man is seen grabbing two learners, who were caught in the crossfire of this violent ordeal, while another is wielding an assault rifle. This violent and appalling behaviour has no place in our schools or our society.

According to a preliminary report at our disposal, a conflict between two families over the custody of the boy learners enrolled at the school, in Grade RR and Grade 2, has been escalating. It is said that the mother of the children passed away in April this year, leading to a dispute between the paternal and maternal sides of the family.

On the day of the incident, the father of the children had a meeting with the principal in the morning. Later in the day, the maternal grandmother, who is the alleged guardian of the children, also met with the principal as well to report and inform him about a conflict that occurred during a meeting held over the past weekend at the house of the paternal grandfather, who is the famous South African pastor.

Following this, the Deputy Principal and some staff members refused to release the children without the grandmother’s permission. This led to the pastor arriving at the school with bodyguards and weapons.

The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon after school when the father of the children came to fetch them, accompanied by two men, one of them being the pastor - who was armed with two pangas while the other carried an assault rifle. Teachers, acting on the alleged instructions from the grandmother, tried to prevent the father from leaving the school premises with the children. In response, the pastor brandished a panga threateningly at the teachers, allowing the father to leave with the children.

The community became involved after realising there was commotion at the school. The principal, School Governing Body (SGB), reported the matter to the police. The Child Protection Unit is set to mediate the situation.

Psycho-Social Support will be deployed for the affected teachers and learners to help them cope with the trauma resulting from this incident.

“The safety and well-being of our learners and educators are of utmost priority. Such acts of violence and intimidation not only undermine the foundation of our education system, but also have the potential to traumatise the entire school community, particularly given that this incident occurred in a primary school in full view of young children and their teachers. The Department is committed to ensuring that justice is served in this matter. We will not tolerate any acts of violence or intimidation and will take all necessary measures to protect our learners and educators,” said MEC Chiloane.

