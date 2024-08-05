Visit to Singapore Under the 13th Forum of Small States Fellowship Programme by Permanent Representatives to the United Nations, 5 to 9 August 2024

Singapore will host a study visit by seven Permanent Representatives to the United Nations (UN) in New York from 5 to 9 August 2024 under the 13th Forum of Small States (FOSS) Fellowship Programme. These Permanent Representatives are from Angola, Belize, Comoros, The Gambia, Maldives, Solomon Islands and Timor-Leste.

Founded by Singapore in 1992, the FOSS is an informal cross-regional grouping of 108 small states. The FOSS Fellowship Programme, launched in 2015, aims to enhance interactions, foster closer cooperation and facilitate the sharing of experiences among FOSS members in order to strengthen multilateralism and support the developmental aspirations of small states.

During the visit, the Permanent Representatives will be hosted to meals by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman. The PRs will call on Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Digital Development and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Mrs Josephine Teo, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Senior Minister of State for Transport Dr Amy Khor, and Head of Civil Service Leo Yip.

The Permanent Representatives will participate in site visits and briefings related to a broad range of issues, such as urban planning, sustainable development, education, water management, and digital transformation. These engagements will allow the exchange of experiences and best practices and on the development policies of small states.

